When is the best time to wash your pillowcase?

Anyways, most of your time is spent laying down on your pillows. These pillows absorb the sweat, makeup, oil from your face and the saliva of those who droll.

Pillowcases also absolve dead skin cells from your face and of course, we cannot forget dust mites that feed on dead skin cells. They cannot be seen and they pass their faeces on your pillowcase.

What is the consequence of sleeping on a dirty pillowcase?

Allergic reactions to all the things you are sleeping on when you do not wash your pillow case can cause dermatitis, eczema, inflamed pores, and acne.

So, how often should you wash your pillowcase?

At least once a week, which means you can wash it more times if you have sensitive skin.

You might also need to wash the pillow itself at least once in two months.

Then you do not need to use any special detergent, your ordinary detergent is okay, just make sure you use hot water so it kills all the microorganisms.