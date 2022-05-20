Too much sugar circulates in the bloodstream as a result of this long-term (chronic) disease. High blood sugar levels can eventually cause problems with the circulatory, neurological, and immunological systems. The body doesn't produce insulin or resist insulin as a result of type 2 diabetes. More than 1.5 million cases of diabetes are recorded every year. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is more common in middle-aged or older people. It is also common in teens because of childhood obesity.
What you need to know about Type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes, also called adult-onset diabetes is a condition in which the body's ability to control and utilize sugar (glucose) as a fuel is impaired.
Causes of Type 2 diabetes
Insulin does not act properly in your body's cells to let glucose enter them. Insulin resistance has developed in your body's cells. Your pancreas can't keep up with the demand for insulin and can't produce enough to overcome the resistance. The amount of glucose in your bloodstream increases. While type 2 diabetes is mostly caused by lifestyle decisions, you may be more likely to be diagnosed with it if:
1) If you are obese or overweight
2) There's excess glucose in the liver
3) There are broken beta cells
4) DNA or Genes
Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes
1) Frequent urination
2) Fatigue
3) Blurred vision
4) Numbness in your hands or feet
5) Yeast infection that keeps reappearing
6) Weight loss
7) Slow-healing sores
Type 2 diabetes treatment
Type 2 diabetes is treated with a combination of lifestyle changes and medication. These lifestyle changes include:
1) Eating healthy foods
Healthy foods can help manage Type 2 diabetes. Eating foods that are rich in carbohydrates and fibre can help you maintain a stable blood glucose level. Add more vegetables and fruits to your diet and eat fewer calories.
2) Exercise your body regularly
Exercise can help you lose weight if you are obese. Exercise can also help you get your heart rate up. You can try working out for 20 minutes per day. You can also try yoga and meditation.
3) Maintain a healthy weight
A healthy weight can help you deal with type 2 diabetes and keep your heart healthy. If you are obese, you can try loosing few pounds.
