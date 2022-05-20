What you need to know about Type 2 diabetes

Causes of Type 2 diabetes

Insulin does not act properly in your body's cells to let glucose enter them. Insulin resistance has developed in your body's cells. Your pancreas can't keep up with the demand for insulin and can't produce enough to overcome the resistance. The amount of glucose in your bloodstream increases. While type 2 diabetes is mostly caused by lifestyle decisions, you may be more likely to be diagnosed with it if:

1) If you are obese or overweight

2) There's excess glucose in the liver

3) There are broken beta cells

4) DNA or Genes

Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes

1) Frequent urination

2) Fatigue

3) Blurred vision

4) Numbness in your hands or feet

5) Yeast infection that keeps reappearing

6) Weight loss

7) Slow-healing sores

Type 2 diabetes treatment

Type 2 diabetes is treated with a combination of lifestyle changes and medication. These lifestyle changes include:

1) Eating healthy foods

Healthy foods can help manage Type 2 diabetes. Eating foods that are rich in carbohydrates and fibre can help you maintain a stable blood glucose level. Add more vegetables and fruits to your diet and eat fewer calories.

2) Exercise your body regularly

Exercise can help you lose weight if you are obese. Exercise can also help you get your heart rate up. You can try working out for 20 minutes per day. You can also try yoga and meditation.

3) Maintain a healthy weight