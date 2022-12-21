ADVERTISEMENT
What to do if the festive season is a depressing/lonely period for you

Temi Iwalaiye

How to cope with depression and loneliness during the festive season.

This is how to give yourself some christmas cheer {Healthywoman}
This is how to give yourself some christmas cheer {Healthywoman}

For you, there may be nothing merry about Christmas or this period, you may be feeling down because you lost someone or something of value during the year. Plus, the overflow of love and cheer might even trigger more depression and depressive thoughts.

Here’s how to cope.

Many charities organise a lot of events around this time, they reach out to the homeless, orphans and the less privileged by volunteering for such events, you can take your mind off your circumstances by focusing on helping someone else.

If you are in a new town, country or city, make friends with as many people as you can - from work, school or your neighbourhood. Ask what they are doing for Christmas and ask to be invited. Put yourself out there.

If you feel that your family is toxic and you have to spend time with them, you have to be strong mentally do not their words and actions affect who you are on the inside.

If your family is far away, you can always reconnect over calls and video calls, which will surely lift your spirits.

There’s always something to be grateful for. Even if it’s having food to eat, warm clothes and a roof over your head. Be grateful for something, anything, at least.

Temi Iwalaiye

