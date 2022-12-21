What to do if the festive season is a depressing/lonely period for you

Here’s how to cope.

Volunteer for charitable events

Many charities organise a lot of events around this time, they reach out to the homeless, orphans and the less privileged by volunteering for such events, you can take your mind off your circumstances by focusing on helping someone else.

Go out with friends or ask to be invited out

If you are in a new town, country or city, make friends with as many people as you can - from work, school or your neighbourhood. Ask what they are doing for Christmas and ask to be invited. Put yourself out there.

Create mental distance between you and your toxic family

If you feel that your family is toxic and you have to spend time with them, you have to be strong mentally do not their words and actions affect who you are on the inside.

Spend time on calls with your family

If your family is far away, you can always reconnect over calls and video calls, which will surely lift your spirits.

Practice gratitude