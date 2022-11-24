RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why you have acne.

Hyperpigmentation and acne ruins the skin [afpg]
Hyperpigmentation and acne ruins the skin [afpg]

Face mapping began in traditional Chinese medicine. It means a person's skin is a mirror of their inner well-being and mental health. It is predicated on the notion that a spot on your face is a sign of a more serious problem.

Recommended articles

Here's what the acne/pimples on different parts of your face means.

The left and right cheeks are very important in Chinese medicine.

Left cheek

If you have acne around your cheeks, it means your phone is dirty, clean your phone screen or use headphones or earbuds to prevent the accumulation of oil and bacteria on your face when answering calls.

Get a salicylic acid cleanser if you are breaking out a lot around your left cheek. Also, eat a lot of melon and cucumber.

Right cheek

The right cheek reacts to sugar more severely than other areas of the face, so reduce your intake of junk food, sugar and alcohol.

The area between your brows is associated with your liver and gallbladder according to Chinese medicine.

Breakouts between your brows could be a sign of excessive drinking, smoking, or intake of fatty foods.

Reduce your intake of junk food and fat if you're experiencing breakouts above your brows.

You might want to examine your blood pressure and vitamin B levels if you have a lot of acne around your nose.

Acne across your forehead is usually a sign of stress and dehydration.

Acne around your mouth is usually caused by digestive problems and diet. It is usually a sign that you are eating too much spicy or fried food or constipated.

Acne around your chin and jawline is related to stress and hormonal imbalance like polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria

What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

5 common mistakes people make when trying to lose belly fat

5 common mistakes people make when trying to lose belly fat

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

Who are the faces on the redesigned naira notes?

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

Do you know about the woman on the 20 naira note?

Do you know about the woman on the 20 naira note?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Teni's before and after [Instagram]

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 best s*x tips for people on the big side

5 best s*x tips for plus sized people

Hair relaxers: The harsh truth about using them

The harsh truth about hair relaxers