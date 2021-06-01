RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What the color of a woman's vaginal discharge says about her health

Temi Iwalaiye

There are some circumstances where you should be worried about your vaginal discharge.

vaginal discharges have different meanings {style caster}
vaginal discharges have different meanings {style caster} Pulse Nigeria

Vaginal discharges are normal for women. The most frequent discharges happen during a woman’s ovulation.

The discharge is because a woman’s vagina is trying to cleanse itself from pathogens.

The normal color of your vaginal discharge should be clear or opaque or whitish.

There are some circumstances you should be worried about your vaginal discharge;

1. When the discharge has a fishy odor.

2. When the discharge is either yellow, brown, or orange you might have gonorrhea, chlamydia, or trichinosis.

3. When the discharge is frothy or chunky.

4. Watery and pink discharges might be symptoms of fibroid or cervical bleeding.

5. White discharges might be a symptom of yeast infection.

