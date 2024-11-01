ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?

Temi Iwalaiye

Many people believe that taking palm oil, milk, or charcoal can neutralise poison. But is this true?

What to eat after taking poison [thisdaylive]
What to eat after taking poison [thisdaylive]

In light of the tragic news of young men who passed away after allegedly taking poisoned soup, what are the best first aid treatments for food poisoning?

Recommended articles

Palm oil seller [Africa Is a Country]
Palm oil seller [Africa Is a Country] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

ADVERTISEMENT

Palm oil is often used to induce vomiting after eating or drinking poison, but this method can worsen the situation.

While palm oil may initially absorb some toxins, it eventually spreads them to the lungs, which can lead to severe complications.

In cases where the poison is oil-based, it can mix with palm oil and increase toxicity. Contrary to popular belief, palm oil does not neutralise poison and can increase the stomach's gastric volume, causing more harm than good.

Avoid giving palm oil to anyone who has ingested poison, as it is ineffective and may lead to serious health complications.

ADVERTISEMENT
Benefits of activated charcoal [Indiamart]
Benefits of activated charcoal [Indiamart] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: How to identify, prevent, and treat food poisoning

Another common myth is the use of household charcoal as a remedy for poisoning.

While hospitals may use activated charcoal in certain poisoning cases, this is very different from regular cooking charcoal.

Activated charcoal is refined to remove impurities, making it safe for ingestion. Its porous structure traps chemicals and poisons in the intestine, preventing them from entering the bloodstream.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, regular cooking charcoal contains impurities and lacks these properties, making it ineffective and unsafe.

Activated charcoal, available in pharmacies, can be used to treat certain types of poison if administered quickly. However, it does not affect substances like alcohol, caustics, lithium, or petroleum products.

ALSO READ: 5 foods we love to eat but can be poisonous

Milk is not a cure for food poisoning, as it can irritate the stomach lining, make it difficult to digest dairy, and promote bacterial growth, which can worsen symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vomiting is only effective within an hour of poisoning and can be dangerous in cases involving petroleum-based substances like gasoline or kerosene, as it can cause severe breathing problems.

Instead of trying to induce vomiting yourself, get to the hospital as soon as possible.

  1. Do not ingest anything (including water, milk, alcohol, or household charcoal) after poisoning.
  2. Seek medical attention immediately.
  3. Bring the substance or item that caused the poisoning to the hospital so doctors can determine the correct treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT

In cases of poisoning, rapid medical attention is needed for the best chance of surviving.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

5 questions to ask your doctor before starting birth control

5 questions to ask your doctor before starting birth control

6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should own

6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should own

What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?

What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?

Get 50% off large pizzas every Friday in November with Pizza Jungle’s Black Friday Promo

Get 50% off large pizzas every Friday in November with Pizza Jungle’s Black Friday Promo

Smoking cannabis could damage brain's protective lining

Smoking cannabis could damage brain's protective lining

How to spot a narcissist on the first date

How to spot a narcissist on the first date

Epidemic of 'scromiting': Medics warn of severe cannabis reaction

Epidemic of 'scromiting': Medics warn of severe cannabis reaction

Doctors warn of rise in throat cancer cases linked to oral sex

Doctors warn of rise in throat cancer cases linked to oral sex

The embarrassing setbacks of sex on MARS

The embarrassing setbacks of sex on MARS

Meet the shortest tribe in the world - an adult looks like a 10 year old child

Meet the shortest tribe in the world - an adult looks like a 10 year old child

How to layer skincare products like a pro

How to layer skincare products like a pro

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deodorant vs Antiperspirant [freepik]

Deodorant or antiperspirant for body odour? Which works best & what's the difference?

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant [Motherhoodfertility&ivfcentre]

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant?

Habits that give bad mouth odour [istockphoto]

10 daily habits that cause bad mouth odour even after brushing

Palton Morgan Holdings Champions Health & Eco-Living at NextGen Farms' Seed of Wellness Event in Lagos

Palton Morgan promotes health & eco-living at NextGen Farms' Wellness event