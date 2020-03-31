Coronavirus remains a major source of worry for world leaders. Numbers keep rising and we are not even at the peak yet according to several authorities on the virus.

The Ooni of Ife seems to have an idea on how to combat the virus, though, as the paramount ruler of the Yoruba people has come out to list a number of traditional herbs and roots that could come in handy in this season.

With health professionals and medical scientists scrambling to get an answer as quickly as possible, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi says these easily-obtained natural ingredients could be the home-grown “solution” to the pandemic.

He listed the following potent herbs that will help:

1. Boundary Tree (Ewe akoko)

2. Nim tree or Indian lilac (Dogoyaro)

3. Onions (Alubosa)

4. Forest anchomanes/Blume (Ogirisako)

5. Aridan fruit (Aridan)

6. African pepper/Guinea pepper (Eeru or Erinje)

7. Bitter leaf (Ewuro)

8. Sulfur (Iyin ojo)

ALSO READ: Ooni says Ifa warned about Coronavirus

And what has the reaction been to all of this?

This doctor here says the King is 'talking in the nonsense':

This medical doctor sees sense in what the King prescribed:

How about we listen to him and check for any merit his claim has?

This actress is asking important questions:

From a fan of the paramount ruler:

This man here thinks Nigerians don't rate our culture that much

This Twitter user here says: "arrest him!"

Now Davido has questions to answer: