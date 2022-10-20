RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What is Laser Liposuction?

Laser Lipo is a cosmetic surgery treatment that employs a laser to liquefy fat from specific parts of the body.
Time, age, genetic predisposition, and lifestyle all influence the fitness and health of our bodies. The buildup of fat in various regions of the body is a sign of the effects of age and lifestyle. If despite a healthy diet and regular exercise you are unable to eliminate stubborn fat deposits, laser liposuction is an effective medical technique for you.

How Does Laser Lipo Work?

Laser liposuction begins with the meticulous mapping of the treatment region. This precautionary measure guarantees the proper delivery of local anesthetic. The anesthetic numbs the area, which is essential for your comfort throughout the procedure. The surgeon next meticulously creates microscopic incisions in the affected region.

Using a tiny cannula coupled with a laser fiber and local anesthetic, the surgeon prepares the fat for extraction by liquefying it. Through these minute incisions, the micro-cannula has access to the subcutaneous layer just under the skin’s surface. The fat is subsequently liquefied by laser light for easy and painless evacuation. You stay conscious as the doctor skillfully sculpts your body to get a slim, sculpted appearance.

From beginning to end, the lipo treatment takes between two and four hours. It is an improvement over traditional techniques of fat loss, which are laborious and frequently unproductive.

It gives a high degree of accuracy by targeting specific fat deposits in the body. It concentrates just on the fat cells, hence decreasing the likelihood of injuring the surrounding bodily structures.

In the weeks following the surgery, the body creates new collagen. It aids in skin tightening around the treatment region.

What Regions Of The Body Can Benefit From Laser Lipo?

  • Abdomen (stomach and tummy)
  • Ankles
  • Arms
  • Back
  • Buttocks
  • Breast asymmetry
  • Calf
  • Cankles
  • Chin
  • Bilateral Chin
  • FUPA
  • Flanks (Love Handles)
  • Gynecomastia (Man Boobs and Male Breasts)
  • Internal Thigh
  • Knees
  • Neck
  • Thighs

How Do I Get Ready For Laser Liposuction?

In the days preceding your operation:

  • Avoid Aspirin and anti-inflammatory medicines as well as NSAIDs for at least one week.
  • Stop smoking and drinking alcohol
  • Fill your medicines in advance for ease following surgery
  • Prepare the loose, comfortable clothing you’ll wear following the treatment.

Benefits Of Laser Lipo

  • Tumescent liposuction does not need general anesthesia or hospitalization.
  • Local anesthetic allows you to communicate with the doctor during the process.
  • Minimum downtime
  • Exact sculpting of regions
  • Enhancement to Skin Tightening
  • Leaves no scars
  • Minimal edema and bruises
  • A region requires only one application

Does Laser Lipo Work?

Liposuction may be performed in many ways utilizing various procedures. In certain instances, laser lipo works best, but only a cosmetic surgeon can tell you which operation would benefit most from laser lipo.

In addition to enquiring about the safety features provided by Chicago Liposuciton Center, you should consider how pleasant it will be to once again fit into those garments. You will no longer experience nervousness in social situations. Self-Image has a significant role in our public actions. Liposuction can put you on the right path, but you must determine if you want the results to be permanent.

