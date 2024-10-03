ADVERTISEMENT
What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

Oghenerume Progress

Sleep deprivation can affect several cognitive functions, including memory, concentration, and decision-making.

When you don't get enough sleep, your brain's ability to function properly is affected. Sleep deprivation can affect several cognitive functions, including memory, concentration, and decision-making.

Specifically, here is what happens to your brain when you do not get enough sleep;

1) Memory becomes impaired

When we're awake, we accumulate memories which are usually in a raw form. When you sleep, the brain works on these memories deciding what to keep and what to forget. But then, without adequate rest, your brain struggles to store and recall information effectively.

2) Cognitive slowdown

Lack of sleep slows down your brain’s processing speed, making it harder to focus, solve problems, and process new information.

3) Emotional instability

When you do not get enough sleep, it leads to a negative effect on the brain's emotional regulation, particularly the amygdala, making you more prone to mood swings, irritability, and stress. Chronic sleep deprivation can even contribute to anxiety and depression.

4) Toxin build-up

When you get enough sleep, your brain clears out toxins that accumulate throughout the day.

Without sufficient sleep, these toxins can build up, exposing you to risks of long-term brain health issues like neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's.

5) Hallucinations and cognitive breakdown

In extreme cases, when you stay awake for a very long time, you start having hallucinations and severe cognitive impairment, as the brain struggles to differentiate reality from perception.

In conclusion, sleep is very important for your brain to function properly. Consistently missing out on sleep can lead to both short-term and long-term cognitive and emotional challenges, impacting your overall quality of life.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

