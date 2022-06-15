RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What do the alphabets in LGBTQ+ really mean?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What does LGBTQ+ actually mean?

The LGBTQ+ sometimes called LGBTQIA folks are known as the alphabet people because the community includes so many sexual orientations.

Recommended articles

According to The New York Times, the symbol “+” means all non-cisgender and non-straight identities that are not included in the acronym. I stands for Intersex and A for Asexual.

Here’s a quick explanation of some gender identities;

Lesbian: A female homosexual. A biological woman attracted to the same sex.

Gay: A male homosexual. A biological man attracted to the same sex.

Bisexual: Bisexual is a person attracted to both males and females.

Transgender: A person who transitions to a gender apart from the one assigned at birth.

Queer: A blanket term for people with sexual orientation different from straight or heterosexual people.

Two Spirits: The term two spirits came from an indigenous tribe in Turtle Island North America and it means a person with female and male spirits in them.

Pansexual: A person who is attracted to anyone regardless of sex or sexual orientation. They can love anyone within or outside the LGBTQ community.

Asexual: A lack of sexual attraction to anyone or low sexual energy.

Intersex: A person born with chromosomes, gonads, or genitals that can make it difficult for them to identify as either male or female.

Agender : These are genderless people. They do not ascribe any gender to themselves

Bigender: A bigender person moves between the two genders depending on their mood or context. They are both male and female.

Pangender: A Pangender person identifies as all genders.

Demisexual: Someone who only feels sexual attraction after developing an emotional connection.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make bold fashion statements

Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make bold fashion statements

5 benefits of olive oil for hair growth

5 benefits of olive oil for hair growth

What do the alphabets in LGBTQ+ really mean?

What do the alphabets in LGBTQ+ really mean?

Hell away from home

Hell away from home

Kerrygold Avantage is showcasing exciting ways Irish dairy can be enjoyed with its #MyKerrygoldMilkrecipe02 campaign

Kerrygold Avantage is showcasing exciting ways Irish dairy can be enjoyed with its #MyKerrygoldMilkrecipe02 campaign

How little are the little things that make love sweeter and stronger?

How little are the little things that make love sweeter and stronger?

Flutterwave, ADC, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Goya Menor, Nengi, Meta, others win at the Gage Awards 2022

Flutterwave, ADC, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Goya Menor, Nengi, Meta, others win at the Gage Awards 2022

How smoking cigarettes affects women's v*gina and sexual health

How smoking cigarettes affects women's v*gina and sexual health

Africa Soft Power Summit returns to real-world setting with Impactful 3-day Session in Kigali

Africa Soft Power Summit returns to real-world setting with Impactful 3-day Session in Kigali

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed [Credit: Eat This, not That]

5 surprising good things sex does to you

Benefits of sex

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes [Wikihow]