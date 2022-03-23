What do men and women focus on when they watch porn?

Using a tracking device, they discovered that female participants who were on their natural cycles had a different response from those who were taking hormonal birth control pills or contraceptives.

Women

For women who were on their natural cycles, they focused more on both parties genitals, and then on the woman’s body.

Those who took contraceptives would have a reduced libido as a side effect and as a result, they focused more on the context, the storytelling and, the surroundings. They also looked at the woman’s body but focused less on the genitals.

Men

What did the men focus on? They focused on female faces and facial expressions just as they would during sex. They focused more on women’s eyes and lips and not the breast or vagina as you would imagine. Men wanted to know that women were really into it and excited. They also looked at genitals.

I asked Jane who she focuses on when she watches porn. “I have stopped watching porn, but when I did it was the woman I looked at and I am straight."

Fisayo also says it is the woman’s face and body she looks at.

The possible reasons why women focus on women when watching porn could be that they were putting themselves in the woman’s position and secondly, women tend to display more range of sexual emotions during sex and it was erotic.