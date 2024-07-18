RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?

Temi Iwalaiye

Following Nigerian actress Ini Dima-Okojie's announcement about her fibroids recurring after surgery, it's important to understand what causes their recurrence.

What causes fibroids to regrow? [AdobeStock]
What causes fibroids to regrow? [AdobeStock]

Uterine fibroids, or leiomyomas, are noncancerous uterine growths that affect 70–80% of women between the ages of 35 and 54.

Recommended articles

Fibroids is a risk factor of infertility in women. Some form before the age of 35 and continue until menopause, resulting in a range of very incapacitating symptoms.

  1. Heavy periods: You might soak through pads or tampons more frequently than usual.
  2. Painful cramps: Intense cramps may occur during your period or even throughout your cycle.
  3. Pelvic pressure or discomfort: a feeling of heaviness or fullness in your lower abdomen.
  4. Longer periods: Your periods might last longer than a week.
  5. Pain during sex: Intercourse can be uncomfortable or even painful.
  6. Urinary issues: frequent urination or difficulty emptying your bladder.
  7. Abdominal changes: bleeding, swelling, or a feeling of tightness in your lower belly.
  8. Bowel issues: constipation, diarrhoea, or discomfort in your rectum.

ALSO READ: Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?

There are three basic treatments for fibroids.

A hysterectomy is a type of fibroid surgery when the fallopian tubes and uterus are removed, depending on where the fibroid is located.

A myomectomy preserves the uterus by removing only the fibroids that are causing the symptoms.

A non-surgical procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolisation (UFE) stops the fibroids' blood supply, causing them to shrink and eventually die.

What causes fibroids to grow back? [Medicalnewstoday]
What causes fibroids to grow back? [Medicalnewstoday] Pulse Nigeria

According to the Fibroid Institute of Texas, the symptoms of fibroids usually get better following treatment; however, research indicates that depending on the method, uterine fibroids may recur or develop.

Here's why they might come back:

  1. Microscopic cells: During surgery, some tiny fibroid cells might remain undetected. These can grow into new fibroids over time.
  2. Hormonal influences: Oestrogen and progesterone hormones can stimulate fibroid growth. Even after menopause, when these hormones decrease naturally, some women may still have residual levels that can trigger new fibroid development.
  3. Genetic factors: A genetic predisposition to fibroids can increase the chance of new ones forming even after surgery.
  4. The type of treatment: According to a study on myomectomy, up to 20 out of 100 women experienced regrowth of fibroids in the first few years following the treatment.

A woman's future risk of developing fibroids increases with her age and the number of fibroids she had at the time of the treatment. Because myomectomies concentrate on eliminating pre-existing fibroids while sparing the uterus, they may have a higher recurrence rate.

On the other hand, hysterectomy—whether whole or partial—is uncommon since there is no uterus. The hazards involved in hysterectomy prevent many women from having one.

When compared to fibroid surgery, UFE does offer a rate of 90% success. Although it is possible, after this type of treatment, women's fibroids usually do not grow back.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What's the difference between white and brown sugar?

What's the difference between white and brown sugar?

Dufil Prima foods unveils new flavour for Indomie relish

Dufil Prima foods unveils new flavour for Indomie relish

List of postal codes in Kwara State

List of postal codes in Kwara State

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?

5 advantages of delaying giving your children smartphones

5 advantages of delaying giving your children smartphones

Why this man stopped speaking to anyone for 17 years and walked for 22 years

Why this man stopped speaking to anyone for 17 years and walked for 22 years

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

YouTuber Dimma Umeh had her civil wedding with a completely minimalist event

YouTuber Dimma Umeh had her civil wedding with a completely minimalist event

5 deadly diseases you didn't know were caused by mosquitoes

5 deadly diseases you didn't know were caused by mosquitoes

5 things you should never Google

5 things you should never Google

5 of the most isolated places on earth

5 of the most isolated places on earth

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?

What to do after a snakebite? [Tom's Guide]

Here's what to do after a snakebite

Stay hydrated! [Freepik]

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

Why is melanin so important for our health?

Why is melanin so important for our health?