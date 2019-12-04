The fruit is used as an ingredient to prepare a range of dishes, but its ability to promote weight loss is yet to be untapped.

Weight loss is a major concern for most people, but they're too busy or lazy to put in the work in the gym. Another option to lose weight faster than you think is by consuming pawpaw. This fruit contains antioxidants and rich in fiber that promotes weight loss.

If you're planning to get your weight loss game on, consume more pawpaw. You might be wondering how pawpaw can influence weight loss, we have your answer here. Here's how pawpaws can help you lose weight.

1. It aids detoxification

The natural fibers present in pawpaw helps in detoxifying the system and cleansing the colon. It also a good source of the antioxidant beta-carotene that helps to flush out the toxins in the body.

2. It has a high fiber content

High-fiber foods are great for digestion and also keep you full for longer, eliminating the need to eat more often. This is why high fiber foods are recommended for people wanting to lose weight. Pawpaw contains a high amount of fiber, which automatically aids weight loss. The fibers present in papaya helps to regulate bowel movements. It also binds to the fat molecules and prevents the absorption of fats.

3. It aids digestion

According to study, pawpaw contains papain (a digestive enzyme) and chymopapain, both of which aide digestion and fight constipation. A healthy gut and digestive system have also been linked with healthy weight loss.

4. Regulates metabolism

Pawpaw is a magical medicine for anyone who suffers from disturbed metabolism. Disturbed metabolism is one of the main reasons why some people find it difficult to lose weight. Pawpaw easily regulates metabolic rate which aids weight loss.

5. Helps in the absorption of protein

For people who suffer from low stomach acid, papain (a digestive enzyme) present in pawpaw helps in digestion of meats and absorption of protein from the meats. Protein is the king of nutrients when it comes to fat and weight loss. Papain also helps to clean the intestinal walls. This, therefore, contributes to weight loss.