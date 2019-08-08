As strange as it may sound, there are people who are interested in

In some instances weight gain can become a priority especially if you are severely underweight or suffering from anorexia. These people tend to have a weaker immune system, low muscle mass, dull hair, skin and teeth. Some underweight women may not be able to menstruate. Others may suffer fractures all the time due to weaker bones.

Unfortunately, not everyone can gain weight so easily. Some may find it hard to extremely difficult in efforts to gain weight. Others can easily add up the pounds at one table sitting. Genetics, environmental and individual personalities are factors which play various roles in weight gain. Active people, people with faster metabolism or those staying in tropical areas are included to burn more calories. Thus lose weight faster and quickly. Such people may find it difficult to put on some weight.

How does one gain weight? One packs on more weight once there’s a calorie surplus. What is a calories surplus? This is when your intake calorie amount is more than the calorie amount burned /used by the body.

There are also drugs which could cause weight gain, even though that wasn’t why they were prescribed. Prescription drugs for diabetes, antidepressants, reducing blood pressure, steroid hormone and antipsychotic drugs. It is very normal to experience some weight gain when on such medications.

The healthiest way to gain weight is through a good diet and exercise regime. Gaining weight can help you to feel healthier and more energetic. Weight gain should be done as healthy as possible. Some side effects of supplements are fat gain as opposed to weight gain, allergy reactions, damaged kidneys and liver, high blood pressure and insomnia.

It actually cost cheaper when you add weight without taking drugs in a week. Weight gain supplements are expensive and may have serious side effects too. Which may also need medical attention at a later date.

It is possible to gain healthy weight in a week but it may not be as considerable as you want. If you are looking to gain a lot of weight, this may take longer.

STEPS TO ADD WEIGHT IN A WEEK WITHOUT TAKING DRUGS

Gain weight naturally in a week with only 2 steps!

Step 1: Eat!

The first step to gaining weight is to eat the right foods. Don’t just eat anything, mind you we are looking for healthy weight and not to turn into dollops of fat. Eat when you are hungry or at least 3 times a day. Eat foods that are denser or heavier, for example have a bowl of oatmeal instead of a glass of smoothie. Include more starchy vegetables, whole-grain bread, and snacks such as nuts. Stay away from saturated fats, refine sugar and flour because even though they have high calorie content but have no nutritional value.

Also eat lots of proteins. Muscles are made of protein, and as such extra proteins would be converted into muscle. Increase your portion sizes and eat more food. You may also try a small amount of alcohol (1/2 -1 ounce) before a meal to stimulate appetite.

Step 2: Don’t just eat, exercise too!

Exercise but stay clear off cardio. We wouldn’t want you burning off all your calories again. Increased muscle mass is a more preferential weight gain than fat increase. Exercise is important to burn off excess fat and build more muscle for weight. Do squats, lunges, crunches and leg presses with heavy weights.