YouTube beauty vlogger and new Marc Jacobs Beauty global artistry adviser,Nikkie de Jager, popularly known as NikkieTutorials, posted a new video on April 20 that makes a strong case for the rapper to consider a side career as her official makeup-tutorial narrator.

"So back when I said I was gonna team up with Marc Jacobs Beauty as their global artistry adviser, I warned you that I was about to do some very special projects with them,” Nikkie says at the beginning of the video, telling viewers that she’ll be creating a full-coverage look with a couple of the brand’s new products. “And since they’re called Accomplice, I need an accomplice to help me out a bit.”

That’s when Snoop’s unmistakable voice cuts in and the fun begins.

As Nikkie starts applying foundation, we cut to a shot Snoop wearing a white bathrobe, standing at the mic in a studio.

At the end of the hilarious video, Nikkie finishes off the look with some lip gloss and reveals the before-and-after to which Snoop says, “Oh, wow. Amazing. Straight up, you did that. I’m astonished; I’m proud; I’m happy to be a part of it. When you close your eyes, you look like a butterfly. It’s beautiful.”

Watch all the fun below!!