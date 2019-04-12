The media darling and plus-size advocate looked stunning as she graced the carpet at Filmhouse for the premiere of 4th Republic. The theme for the night was 'Your Excellency' and Latasha came looking regal.

Latasha wore a colourful, printed Ejiro Amos Tafiri maxi boubou with a plunge neckline and waterfall detailing. She channeled a touch of the Orient with her gorgeous makeup and braided space buns.

Often, when one gets braids, the two choices are either up or down but Latasha gave us a different idea. Parting her hair into two, she tied each side up in a tight bun on either side of her head. The look was reminiscent of Star Wars' Princess Leia and we are living for it.

Latasha finished off her striking look with a pair of feathered drop down earrings and a unique gold and black handmade leather bucket bag by Nichole by haguanna.

Now, that's how you make an entrance!