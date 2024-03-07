6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

1. Start with a clean slate

Before you even think about foundation, make sure your face is as clean and oil-free as possible. A gentle cleanser followed by a light moisturizer will set the perfect canvas.

This step ensures your makeup has a fresh base to adhere to, reducing the chances of it sliding off as the day progresses.

2. Focus on the primer

A good primer is your best friend in combating heat-induced makeup disasters. It's like a barrier between your skin and the makeup, helping to absorb excess oil and keeping your face looking matte and smooth.

Opt for a primer specifically designed for oily skin if you find yourself battling shine even on cooler days.

3. Go light

Thick, heavy foundations are a no-go in a heatwave. Instead, switch to lighter options like BB creams or tinted moisturizers. These provide coverage without the weight, allowing your skin to breathe and minimizing the risk of a makeup meltdown.

4. Set it and forget it

A crucial step in your heat-proof makeup routine is setting your base with a good quality translucent powder. This helps to absorb any excess oil and keeps your makeup in place.

For added staying power, finish off with a setting spray that will lock everything in and add a refreshing mist to your routine.

5. Embrace waterproof

When it comes to your eyes, waterproof is the way to go. Swap your regular mascara and eyeliner for waterproof versions to prevent smudging and running. These formulas are designed to withstand sweat, tears, and, yes, even heatwaves.

6. Touch-up smartly

Carry blotting papers to dab away any shine without smudging your makeup. If you need to touch up, use a powder-based product rather than layering more liquid or cream-based makeup, which can end up looking cakey.

Surviving a heatwave with your makeup intact might seem like a daunting task, but with these tips, you'll be able to face the heat head-on, looking as fabulous as ever.