ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

As the weather gets warmer by the day, keeping your makeup from melting off your face becomes a battle of its own.

Keep your makeup on.Elizabeth Fernandez/Getty Images
Keep your makeup on.Elizabeth Fernandez/Getty Images

But, fear not! With the right tricks up your sleeve, you can look flawless even in the scorching heat. Here's how to keep your makeup game strong during this heatwave.

Recommended articles

Before you even think about foundation, make sure your face is as clean and oil-free as possible. A gentle cleanser followed by a light moisturizer will set the perfect canvas.

This step ensures your makeup has a fresh base to adhere to, reducing the chances of it sliding off as the day progresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

A good primer is your best friend in combating heat-induced makeup disasters. It's like a barrier between your skin and the makeup, helping to absorb excess oil and keeping your face looking matte and smooth.

Opt for a primer specifically designed for oily skin if you find yourself battling shine even on cooler days.

Thick, heavy foundations are a no-go in a heatwave. Instead, switch to lighter options like BB creams or tinted moisturizers. These provide coverage without the weight, allowing your skin to breathe and minimizing the risk of a makeup meltdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crucial step in your heat-proof makeup routine is setting your base with a good quality translucent powder. This helps to absorb any excess oil and keeps your makeup in place.

For added staying power, finish off with a setting spray that will lock everything in and add a refreshing mist to your routine.

When it comes to your eyes, waterproof is the way to go. Swap your regular mascara and eyeliner for waterproof versions to prevent smudging and running. These formulas are designed to withstand sweat, tears, and, yes, even heatwaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carry blotting papers to dab away any shine without smudging your makeup. If you need to touch up, use a powder-based product rather than layering more liquid or cream-based makeup, which can end up looking cakey.

Surviving a heatwave with your makeup intact might seem like a daunting task, but with these tips, you'll be able to face the heat head-on, looking as fabulous as ever.

Remember, the key is to prepare your skin properly, choose the right products, and apply them strategically. Stay cool and stay gorgeous!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 best threesome positions [Men'shealth]

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing

A man cleaning his ear using an ear bud

Why you should never remove wax from your ears

Blood clots [theveininstitute]

Why are blood clots so deadly? Here are 10 risk factors you should know

A person with braces

Braces-friendly menu: What to eat & what to avoid