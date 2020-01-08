Want to combat dental plaque? Use these natural items

They mix with proteins and food byproducts to form a sticky film called dental plaque.

This gunk coats your teeth, gets under your gum line, and sticks to fillings or other dental work. Plaque carries bacteria that can damage the tooth enamel and lead to cavities. But if you remove plaque regularly, you can prevent permanent tooth decay and gum disease.

If you wish to reduce your dental visits, below is a list of natural and simple ways to get rid of dental problems.

Check out this list of natural dental plaque removers

Baking Soda

Baking soda can be used as a natural scrub and it is often used in many remedies. Mix a tablespoon of baking soda with a pinch of salt and simply dip your wet toothbrush into the mixture and brush your teeth as usual.

Aloe Vera and Glycerine

To make a more powerful natural toothpaste, you’ll need:

one cup of water

1/2 cup baking soda

one tsp Aloe vera gel

4 tsp vegetable glycerine

one tsp lemon essential oil

Brush your teeth with this mixture and watch as your teeth appear whiter, shinier, and healthier within minutes!

Orange Peel

After you eat an orange, rub the orange peel on your teeth — it’s an easy way to clean your tooth enamel. It will whiten the teeth and it helps prevent stains and fights off bacteria. After you’re done rubbing for a few minutes, simply rinse it off with some water.

Sesame Seeds

You can take a handful of sesame seeds, chew on them for several minutes and spit them out for an easy way to clean your teeth and gently remove dental plaque. Afterward, use a dry brush to remove any remaining seeds. You can also use this scrub to remove stains from your teeth.

Vitamin Tooth Mask

Mashing up fruits and veggies containing vitamin C is a quick and easy way to create a plaque-preventing paste mask for your teeth. Simply mash together tomatoes, strawberries, and oranges and put the paste on your teeth. Wait for 5-6 minutes and rinse. This will help kill any bacteria in your mouth and freshen up your breath.

Vinegar Solution

This is not the tastiest solution, but it is 100% natural and it cleanses your teeth without causing any damage:

2 tbsp vinegar

one tbsp salt

4 oz water

Combine the ingredients, rinse and repeat for several days for maximum effect.

Bonus Tip!

Floss, floss, floss. No matter how good you are with a toothbrush, dental floss is the only way to remove plaque between your teeth and keep tartar out of those hard-to-reach areas. Rinse daily. Use an antiseptic mouthwash daily to help kill bacteria that cause plaque.

