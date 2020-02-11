You already know that Valentine's day holds the highest number of date nights in the world and it's no surprise because it's a special day to celebrate love.

February 14 is a few days away and you need to look perfect for your date. Looking perfect doesn't just include your outfits and makeup but your skin needs to be popping when you step out with your partner. To have great skin, you need to start early.

In the previous article, We introduced to why you need a 5-day skincare routine. All you need to do on day one and day two, which includes cleansing, moisturizing and face mask was also mentioned.

Here are the 5-day skincare routines for Day 3.

Exfoliate with face scrub

It’s very important to exfoliate with a facial scrub [Well+ Good] Well+ Good

Dead skin cell buildup during the dry season, which leaves the skin looking dry and scaly. Since you're three days away, use day three to get rid of dead skin cells. It’s very important to exfoliate with a facial scrub before Valentine's day. For that valentine's day glow, apply the face scrub of your choice on your skin. Then massage over your face with wet fingers. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

With this exercise, you'll be left with nothing but flawless and glowing skin.