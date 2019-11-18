Vaginal thrush is a common infection caused by an overgrowth of Candida albicans yeast that lives naturally in the bowel and targets the surrounding areas on the genitals.

Yeast infections can happen to anyone at any time, certain things that would make you have them more frequently. Thrush is often unpleasant and uncomfortable, but the good news is it can usually be treated with the right medication or a prescription from a Gynaecologist.

The only way to know if you're infected with vaginal thrust is to know the symptoms [Healthline] Healthline

Symptoms

The symptoms of the vaginal thrust are numerous but the most common ones are itchiness and discomfort.

Here are some of the symptoms you might encounter if you're infected with thrust.

1. Vulval itching, soreness, and irritation.

2. Redness of the vagina and vulva.

3. Vaginal discharge, often white (like cottage cheese) which can be thick or thin but is usually odorless.

4. Pain or discomfort during sex.

5. Pain when passing urine.

Causes

The causes of vaginal thrust differ with each patient and are also related to the general yeast infections. Some of the causes are Changes during pregnancy and breast-feeding, diabetes, antibiotics, vaginal sprays, unprotected sex and many more.