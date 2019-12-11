This common yeast infection can happen to anyone at any time, which can reoccur frequently if not properly treated.

Thrush is a very common vaginal infection, caused by an overgrowth of yeasts which live normally in the bowel and may be present in other parts of the body, such as the mouth, skin, and vagina.

It may be unpleasant and uncomfortable, but can usually be treated with medication available from pharmacies or on prescription from your Gynaecologist.

Treatment for yeast infections depends on the severity and frequency of your infections. For mild to moderate symptoms and infrequent episodes, your doctor might recommend:

1. Short-course vaginal therapy

Taking an antifungal medication for three to seven days will usually clear a yeast infection. Antifungal medications are available as creams, ointments, tablets, and suppositories like miconazole (Monistat 3) and terconazole. Some of these medications are available over-the-counter and others by prescription only.

2. Single-dose oral medication

Your doctor might prescribe a one-time, single oral dose of fluconazole (Diflucan). Oral medication isn't recommended if you're pregnant. To manage more-severe symptoms, you might take two single doses three days apart.

If your symptoms are severe, or you have frequent yeast infections, your doctor might recommend:

1. Long-course vaginal therapy. Your doctor might prescribe an antifungal medication taken daily for up to two weeks, followed by once a week for six months.

2. Multidose oral medication. Your doctor might prescribe two or three doses of antifungal medication to be taken by mouth instead of vaginal therapy. However, this therapy isn't recommended for pregnant women.

3. Azole resistant therapy. Your doctor might recommend boric acid, a capsule inserted into your vagina. This medication may be fatal if taken orally and is used only to treat candida fungus that is resistant to the usual antifungal agents.

See your doctor again if treatment doesn't resolve your symptoms or if your symptoms return within two months.