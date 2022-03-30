Vaccine hesitancy: Why Nigerians did not take the Covid-19 Vaccine

With the vaccine came more resistance to the virus. But first, more developed countries like Canada hoarded more than they needed.

"Canada allowed more than 10 million doses to sit in a federal stockpile for months and almost as many in provincial freezers," CBC reports.

However, when they discovered that the existence of the virus anywhere was a threat to their safety they began to ship the vaccine to other African countries, by then Nigerians didn’t care much for it.

According to Reuters, Nigeria has administered at least 27,583,270 doses of COVID vaccines so far. As of December 2021, BBC reported that only 3% of Nigerians have been vaccinated.

In the UK, 73.2% of the population have been vaccinated and 140 million doses administered, so why didn't Nigerians take the vaccine?

Fear of side effects

Funmi, 26, didn’t take the vaccine because “I was sceptical about taking the vaccine because of this new generation vaccines, one cannot be sure.”

Can you blame Nigeria for a lack of belief in vaccines? In 1996, Pfizer introduced a drug called Trovan to treat meningitis, 200 children were picked to test the drug, 11 died and others had severe complications. Their parents were not told that they were the subject of a drug test.

The actions of Pfizer were brutal criminal misconduct and a total disregard for ethics. They were sued and paid damages.

In a cross-sectional study carried out in Abuja by Obi Peter Adigwe among 1700 participants, it was discovered that fear of the side effects was the major deterrent in people getting the vaccine.

Religion

Many popular pastors with millions of followers said Covid-19 does not exist and the vaccine is the mark of the beast.

An important myth to bust is that the vaccine will not give you COVID and does not contain any chip; WHO says, “There have been concerns about COVID-19 vaccines making people sick with COVID-19. But none of the approved vaccines contains the live virus that causes COVID-19, which means that COVID-19 vaccines cannot make you sick with COVID-19.”

Though mild flu-like symptoms are normal, adverse effects and death are rare. However, discuss health challenges with health care providers before taking the vaccine.

Access to vaccines

Getting the vaccines was one of the major issues but it is now free at the Primary health care centre and sometimes they move around markets and neighbourhoods.

Courage, 29, didn’t take the Covid-19 Vaccine because, “the time I wanted to go with my friend, they came around his house and he got vaccinated since then I haven’t gotten it.”

Nonchalance and disbelief

For most Nigerians, Covid-19 is a hoax that never existed and even if it did, they didn’t see any reason to be vaccinated. Some people who had Covid-19 did not take the vaccine after they recovered.

Peter, a bolt driver, contracted the virus from one of these customers. “I quarantined at home and took a lot of garlic and ginger. I never took the vaccine.”

Tope, 30, does not believe that Covid-19 ever existed and that is why he did not take the vaccine.

David, 31, did not take the vaccine because he never had the time to do it, and he is afraid of needles plus “it is not by force to be vaccinated.”

At this point, the world has moved on from Covid and even mask restrictions have been relaxed in many western countries.