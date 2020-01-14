Useful advice for going back to work after a miscarriage

Communication between you, your doctor, and your boss are the major elements of making your transition back to work smooth.

These tips will help you navigate this curve in your life. Read the list below to find useful tips that'll aid your transition.

Going Back To Work After A Miscarriage: Helpful Advice For Your Professional Life

You most likely will need time off. The length of your time off will be determined by the seriousness of your miscarriage; the type of work you do, and your company's policy. You also need to consider your personal needs. How soon are you able to deal with the demands of your career?

1. Talk to your boss in advance

It’s up to you if you want to share or not — and no one can make you talk about it while you are at work. But, you do need to be able to ask for what you want. Send your HR/manager an email letting him know that you would prefer not to have anyone engage you on the topic. He/she will take care of the rest.

2. Carve out quiet time

Use your breaks to walk and get some fresh air, get a cup of coffee, or count your steps returning to your desk. Returning to work can be overwhelming, so make sure to take moments for yourself.

3. Take it one day at a time – both personally and professionally

Experts suggest working with your employer to create a three-month plan to ease you back in as you navigate the fog. There will be good days and there will be bad days. This is especially helpful to employers who don’t have the specialized expertise to assist grieving mothers. Think of concessions that may be helpful. Think of these request options below:

a later start time (it may be difficult to get out of bed some mornings)

time off to attend support meetings/therapy

a reduced workweek to start

shorter workdays as you ease back in to work

All of these accommodations can be helpful and are easy to arrange to help you transition back to work.

Additional Practical Tips To Get Through Work After A Miscarriage

Make a to-do list.

When you return, you may find it more difficult to concentrate than usual. Keep a notebook close, and jot down notes to yourself. Create a to-do list to make sure you’re staying on top of your tasks. It also may help you to see the list getting shorter as the day goes on, knowing you can return home at the end of the day.

Designate at least one support source.

Pick out a friend, either at work or from your personal life. Someone who you can turn to at a moment’s notice if things get tough emotionally. Sometimes all you need is a few minutes of support to get back to business.

Make a backup plan.

Although you should not return to work before you are physically recovered; there is always the chance that you’ll find work more difficult than you expected. Before going back, consider lining up a friend or family member who can pick you up if necessary. Also make sure you learn the warning signs of infection, excessive bleeding, and depression, so you know if it’s no longer safe to be at work.

Particularly in the early days following a pregnancy loss, it can be hard to be around coworkers who are expecting or who have recently had a baby. If they know of your loss, they should understand your need to excuse yourself. Regardless, you should not feel obligated to attend a baby shower or spend time in settings that trigger painful feelings about your loss.

Getting back to work after a miscarriage may also see you facing other difficult times such as significant dates like the original due date or the anniversary of the miscarriage or baby’s death. Anticipate these and consider booking a day off work.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com