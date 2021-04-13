Ayogu, who is the Chief Medical Director, St. Stephen Specialist Hospital, Achara Layout, Enugu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

NAN reports that eclampsia refers to high blood pressure (BP).

According to him, an unhealthy lifestyle often leads to high BP during pregnancy and other health issues such as for overweight or obese, or not staying active.

He also said that 70 per cent of pregnant women had certain underlying factors that could contribute to eclampsia.

Such factors include kidney disease and certain medical conditions, which they are unaware could develop into hypertension.

“This could be the attitude of family members towards them, especially the husband and women with O- (negative).

“Multiple pregnancy risk high blood pressure than pregnancy with a singlet,’’ Ayogu told NAN.

The fertility expert further explained that women experiencing their first pregnancy would likely have their blood pressure surged.

He also said that women using advanced technologies like In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) during the conception process could increase chances of high BP in a pregnant woman.

The doctor, however, advised pregnant women to do a routine check and conduct a test if they noticed oedema (swelling of body) to see if their urine contain protein.

“Registering for antenatal in a good hospital will help monitor the factors.

“But unfortunately, most women preferred cheap services,’’ he said.