Wigs are always easy to style and save you the time of going to the hair salon but to rock a wig, you need a closure to make it work.

To make your wigs look natural, you need closure for that. A closure is just hair that is placed on top of a lace or silk material and attached to your hair. Closures are used to achieve a more natural look when you are wearing a wig or a weave. They can be sewn, taped, or glued down.

You need to know the different types of wig closure so you can rock them well [YouTube/ RAVEN ELYSE] YouTube/ RAVEN ELYSE

Closures come in different sizes. The different sizes of closures are always as normal closures (2×4 or 4×4), Full Frontal or Ear to Ear Frontal, and 360 Frontal.

Since we don't know the one would suit you better, here are all the closures every woman should have. Watch this video to learn about the types, difference and how to use the closures.