Turmeric is a spice that supplies the skin with amazing benefits but has side effects when it's not properly used.

Turmeric's primary effect on the body is that it decreases inflammation, which is associated with many health conditions.

Turmeric is safe for most people when consumed in the required amounts found in food, but turmeric can have side effects when taken in large doses. Some supplements contain up to 500 milligrams of turmeric extract, and their labels recommend taking four capsules per day.

When applied topically, there are little to no side effects of using turmeric on the face. The most common one is the formation of yellow stains on the skin. These usually fade away after a few days.

Here are the side effects of consuming turmeric.

Turmeric is very beneficial but has side effects that needs to be monitored [FirstCry Parenting]
Curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, tends to trouble the gastrointestinal tract, which causes diarrhea and nausea with excess consumption.

Excess consumption of turmeric may inhibit the absorption of iron. Therefore, people with iron deficiency should be careful not add too much turmeric in their daily meals, as it could decrease the body’s ability to absorb iron.

While high blood pressure is bad, low blood pressure is also a problem. The spice present in turmeric has been shown to lower the blood pressure significantly to the lowest level. So, you need to consume turmeric according to the recommendation.

