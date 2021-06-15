Turmeric's primary effect on the body is that it decreases inflammation, which is associated with many health conditions.

Turmeric is safe for most people when consumed in the required amounts found in food, but turmeric can have side effects when taken in large doses. Some supplements contain up to 500 milligrams of turmeric extract, and their labels recommend taking four capsules per day.

When applied topically, there are little to no side effects of using turmeric on the face. The most common one is the formation of yellow stains on the skin. These usually fade away after a few days.

Here are the side effects of consuming turmeric.

1. May cause nausea and diarrhea

Curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, tends to trouble the gastrointestinal tract, which causes diarrhea and nausea with excess consumption.

2. Iron deficiency

Excess consumption of turmeric may inhibit the absorption of iron. Therefore, people with iron deficiency should be careful not add too much turmeric in their daily meals, as it could decrease the body’s ability to absorb iron.

3. Reduced blood pressure