There’s even stronger evidence that your weight impacts your fertility. Whether you’re underweight or overweight, it can cause infertility. There’s also no particular meal that cures infertility. That’s not going to happen. But that shouldn’t stop you from making and eating fertility recipes. Because certain foods contain nutrients that have been linked to healthy fertility.

Your diet has such a huge influence on your health and fertility that it should be a major part of your fertility journey. So to help make it easier to follow the fertility diet, here is a recipe that fits right into your fertility diet.

General Fertility Diet Tips

Aim for variety, think rainbow

Eat as much fresh foods as possible

Decrease your consumption of processed foods and fast foods

Eat an abundance of fruits and vegetables

Try to eat organic

Fertility Recipe: Eggs In Tomato Sauce (Shakshuka)

This is a delicious combination of eggs, tomatoes, and spices popular across the Middle East and North Africa. Shakshuka comes in many shapes and sizes. The dish is likely of Tunisian or Yemeni origin, and the name is either Arabic or Amazigh (Berber) meaning “mixture.” The great thing about this meal is that it provides a hefty dose of vegetables first thing in the morning! Plus, a major ingredient is canned tomatoes, which are a great source of the powerful antioxidant lycopene, known to be a fertility boosting nutrient.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup (2 ounces) onion, chopped

1 medium (5 ounces) bell pepper (any colour), chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon black pepper

¾ teaspoon seasoning

¹⁄8 teaspoon salt

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, no salt added

4 large eggs

Red pepper flakes (optional garnish)

Instructions

1. Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil, onion, and bell peppers. Cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until softened. Add the minced garlic, black pepper, seasoning, and salt. Stir and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add the tomatoes. Turn heat to medium, cover, and let cook for 5 minutes.

2. Remove lid and create four small holes in the tomato mixture. Crack an egg into each hole, then cover and cook for an additional 6 minutes, until white is firm and yolk is set but still able to be punctured with a fork. (If you prefer a set egg with a firm yolk, cook for 8 minutes.) Remove from heat and serve with Herb Roasted Potatoes or toast bread.

NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING:

Calories 170; Fat 9g (Sat 2g); Protein 9g; Carb 15g; Fiber 4g; Calcium 66mg; Iron 1.4mg; Sodium 200mg; Folate 42mcg

Shakshuka

If you are looking to increase your fertility and get pregnant, eating healthy is not an option. It is the way to go.

Good luck!

