ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Truth about 4 common toilet bowl myths

Amos Robi

Despite being a mundane fixture in daily life, the toilet bowl is surrounded by a flush of myths and misconceptions

A photo of a toilet bowl
A photo of a toilet bowl

Toilet bowls are an everyday fixture in households worldwide, yet they are often surrounded by a swirl of myths and misconceptions.

Recommended articles

From flushing directions influenced by the Earth's hemispheres to the terrifying tales of creatures crawling up the plumbing, it's time to flush away these myths and uncover the truth.

One of the most enduring myths is that the Coriolis effect—the force that arises from the Earth’s rotation—determines the direction water spins in toilets across different hemispheres: clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and counterclockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, the Coriolis effect does influence large-scale weather patterns like hurricanes, but it's far too weak to affect the water in your toilet bowl.

A toilet flushing
A toilet flushing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Step-by-step guide on how to remove stubborn yellow stains from your toilet

The direction of water in a toilet bowl is determined by the design of the toilet and the angle at which water is directed into the bowl, not by hemispheric location.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thought of opening a toilet lid to find a rat, snake, or other creature staring back is enough to make anyone's skin crawl.

Urban legends and some viral videos have fueled this fear, suggesting that these incidents are common.

While not impossible, it's highly unlikely. Most modern plumbing systems are designed with various traps and vents that make it difficult for creatures to make this journey.-

Incidents where animals are found in toilets are rare and usually involve specific circumstances or damage to the plumbing systems.

Leaving toilet brushes in their holders can cause bacteria to grow.
Leaving toilet brushes in their holders can cause bacteria to grow. Scrubbing the inside of your toilet and placing the wet, soiled brush back into a canister isn't exactly hygienic. The moist environment inside the holder is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. With that in mind, you may want to clean the brush before you actually use it to clean your toilet bowl. Cleaning-services professional Esther Gantus told Over Sixty that a toilet brush should be regularly soaked in disinfectant for at least a few hours to help stop the growth of bacteria. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

The idea that sitting on a public toilet seat can transmit sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or other serious diseases is a common fear.

Most pathogens that might be found on a toilet seat, like those causing STIs, do not survive long on cold, hard surfaces.

Furthermore, these bacteria and viruses need a point of entry, such as a cut or sore. General skin contact with a toilet seat is not a sufficient route of transmission.

Regular cleaning and basic hygiene practices are adequate to manage any risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may seem trivial to close the toilet lid before flushing, but doing otherwise can have unsanitary consequences.

A toilet
A toilet The bathroom was in the very back of the trailer, and the space was larger than I thought it would be. It had a modern toilet, bowl sink, and a bathub-and-shower combo.I was also given a collection of towels and toiletries similar to what you'd find at a hotel. Business Insider USA

READ: 5 reasons public toilets are designed with short doors & huge spaces under stall partitions

Flushing with the lid up can cause a phenomenon known as 'toilet plume,' where droplets are propelled into the air, potentially spreading bacteria and viruses present in the bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simple as it sounds, closing the lid before flushing can significantly reduce the spread of germs.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 animals that love to dance just like humans

5 animals that love to dance just like humans

7 signs of lust in a man’s eyes to watch out for

7 signs of lust in a man’s eyes to watch out for

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? What to know

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? What to know

Shrimps are not as healthy as you think, here are 6 reasons

Shrimps are not as healthy as you think, here are 6 reasons

Truth about 4 common toilet bowl myths

Truth about 4 common toilet bowl myths

5 diseases that can be caused by unforgiveness and bitterness

5 diseases that can be caused by unforgiveness and bitterness

Why You're Unemployed: 6 important things job recruiters want you to know

Why You're Unemployed: 6 important things job recruiters want you to know

Top best activities for each phase of your cycle

Top best activities for each phase of your cycle

This is why some men get insecure when their wives make more money than them

This is why some men get insecure when their wives make more money than them

How to make ewedu soup like a pro

How to make ewedu soup like a pro

5 subtle personality traits that make you instantly attractive

5 subtle personality traits that make you instantly attractive

7 foods that increase your chances of developing cancer

7 foods that increase your chances of developing cancer

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Using sunscreen indoors

Here’s why you need sunscreen even when you’re staying indoors

Applying body lotion when your body is wet [shuttershock]

5 shocking benefits of applying lotion when your body is wet

Why your private parts are darker than the rest of your body [healthline]

Why private parts are darker than other body parts and how to lighten them

How to have a sexier voice [peakpx]

How to have a sexier voice according to science