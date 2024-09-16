Truth about 4 common toilet bowl myths

From flushing directions influenced by the Earth's hemispheres to the terrifying tales of creatures crawling up the plumbing, it's time to flush away these myths and uncover the truth.

1. The coriolis effect determines toilet flushing direction

One of the most enduring myths is that the Coriolis effect—the force that arises from the Earth’s rotation—determines the direction water spins in toilets across different hemispheres: clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and counterclockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.

In reality, the Coriolis effect does influence large-scale weather patterns like hurricanes, but it's far too weak to affect the water in your toilet bowl.

The direction of water in a toilet bowl is determined by the design of the toilet and the angle at which water is directed into the bowl, not by hemispheric location.

2. Rodents and reptiles can regularly climb up through your toilet

The thought of opening a toilet lid to find a rat, snake, or other creature staring back is enough to make anyone's skin crawl.

Urban legends and some viral videos have fueled this fear, suggesting that these incidents are common.

While not impossible, it's highly unlikely. Most modern plumbing systems are designed with various traps and vents that make it difficult for creatures to make this journey.-

Incidents where animals are found in toilets are rare and usually involve specific circumstances or damage to the plumbing systems.

3. You can catch diseases directly from toilet seats

The idea that sitting on a public toilet seat can transmit sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or other serious diseases is a common fear.

Most pathogens that might be found on a toilet seat, like those causing STIs, do not survive long on cold, hard surfaces.

Furthermore, these bacteria and viruses need a point of entry, such as a cut or sore. General skin contact with a toilet seat is not a sufficient route of transmission.

Regular cleaning and basic hygiene practices are adequate to manage any risk.

4. Flushing with the lid up is harmless

It may seem trivial to close the toilet lid before flushing, but doing otherwise can have unsanitary consequences.

Flushing with the lid up can cause a phenomenon known as 'toilet plume,' where droplets are propelled into the air, potentially spreading bacteria and viruses present in the bowl.

Simple as it sounds, closing the lid before flushing can significantly reduce the spread of germs.