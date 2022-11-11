RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Trouble in the bedroom? 5 most common sexual challenges couples face

Temi Iwalaiye

Sure, sex is amazing, but it also comes with a lot of problems. Every time you have sex it won't be so amazing, many things can go wrong.

Here are some common sexual problems couples face [istockphoto]
Here are some common sexual problems couples face [istockphoto]

If you think you are the only one having problems sexually, then you are wrong, there are many common problems people face sexually.

Recommended articles

Anorgasmia is the inability to have an orgasm, it affects both men and women. Although women are the ones most affected.

One of the reasons this happens is trauma, lack of foreplay, stimulation and a mental block stopping them from orgasming. Women should explore themselves sexually and try different things, they should also try not to be distracted during sexual activities. If it persists, some drugs from a medical professional might help.

Dyspareunia is vulva and/or vaginal pain that can also affect a woman's ability to experience penetration.

When a woman finds penetration difficult, sex can be incredibly hard for the couple who might feel they are not having sex without vaginal penile penetration. Dyspareunia can result from trauma or some drugs. If it persists, seek medical help or therapy.

Seeking perfectionism during sex can cause more trouble than it's worth.

When you are in your head too much, you can't enjoy sex. Aiming to please your partner with your insane sex skills, dreaming of perfect sex and expecting your partner to be satisfied totally can leave you dissatisfied.

One of the most frequent problems between couples having different libidos or sex drives, while one person wants to have sex all the time, the other person is not always in the mood.

In reality, everyone's libido can changes at different stages of their life due to stress, circumstance, a change in what turns them on, hormonal changes, illness, changes in schedules, and more.

The solution is in communication, by building intimacy with where you are at sexually you can get over whatever sexual rut and probably match your partner's energy.

The majority of men have experienced erectile dysfunction. Some people cannot get an erection at all while others have no problems getting erections or masturbating, but problems might develop when it comes to sex with their partners.

Not being able to get an erection may make men fall into a loop of failed erections because of feelings of fear and humiliation. Talk to a doctor for medical assistance if it persists.

It's interesting that men who do not have an erection still experience sexual pleasure, so take some pressure off yourself if you can't experience an erection.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hear

10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hear

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Ladies: Here are 5 things you shouldn't do after s*x

Ladies: Here are 5 things you shouldn't do after s*x

5 natural ways to improve your s*x drive

5 natural ways to improve your s*x drive

Trouble in the bedroom? 5 most common sexual challenges couples face

Trouble in the bedroom? 5 most common sexual challenges couples face

Uber Go is your affordable, safe, convenient, and reliable ride around town

Uber Go is your affordable, safe, convenient, and reliable ride around town

Teni's ability to transform her look amazes us every time

Teni's ability to transform her look amazes us every time

5 important things you need to know before undergoing plastic surgery

5 important things you need to know before undergoing plastic surgery

Skin care: Why Korean glass skin is so popular, how to achieve it

Skin care: Why Korean glass skin is so popular, how to achieve it

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tiwa Savage's look for a wedding [Instagram/VeekeeJames]

Tiwa Savage's latest picture is proof she is one of most beautiful women in Nigeria

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Ladies: Here are 5 things you shouldn't do after sex

Ladies: Here are 5 things you shouldn't do after s*x

Lubrication makes sex better [Cosmopolitan]

The best and worst alternatives when you are out of lube