ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByFaceCoat

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat

Recommended articles

This makeup revolution is changing the game for women across the globe, and at the heart of it is the visionary CEO, Geraldine Iheme.

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat Pulse Nigeria
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A face coat is not your ordinary makeup product; it's a true beauty innovation. Imagine having an all-in-one solution that functions as a primer, foundation, powder, and more. It's like a coat of confidence for your face, Effortlessly covering or concealing blemishes - allowing women to still look like themselves even with makeup

For many women, makeup bags filled with numerous products can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But with Face Coat, simplicity reigns supreme. This product is a saviour for busy mothers, career women, and those always on the move. No more juggling multiple makeup items or worrying about a full makeup bag; Face Coat has got you covered.

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat Pulse Nigeria
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat Pulse Nigeria

Geraldine, the driving force behind this revolution, understands the needs of modern women. Her journey to create Face Coat was fueled by a desire to empower women to look and feel their best without the fuss. She recognised the need for a product that could adapt to the busy lives of today's women, especially those facing sudden Zoom meetings or unexpected events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Face Coat is not just about makeup, it's Waterproof and sweatproof - glides beautifully on the skin - and is light and easy on the skin - it's about self-care and confidence. Packed with essential vitamins and fortified with sunscreen, it gives your skin the nourishment and protection it deserves. This makeup revolution isn't just about enhancing your appearance; it's about taking care of your skin's health too.

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat Pulse Nigeria
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat Pulse Nigeria

Geraldine's impact extends beyond the beauty realm. She's on a mission to boost confidence among women, reminding them that they are beautiful just the way they are. Face Coat, serves as a powerful tool in achieving that goal, allowing women to step into any situation with newfound confidence.

In a world where simplicity and natural beauty are cherished, Face Coat is a game-changer. It's more than makeup; it's a symbol of empowerment, self-care, and confidence and also lasts 24 hours on the skin Geraldine's vision has given rise to a product that truly understands and supports the needs of women today.

ADVERTISEMENT
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat
Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat Pulse Nigeria

With Face Coat, the beauty revolution is here, and it's transforming the lives of women one coat at a time.

Instagram: @face.coat

Website: Buy now

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByFaceCoat

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Odion Ighalo: Check out the 5 most expensive Hublot watches owned by the Nigerian billionaire footballer

Odion Ighalo: Check out the 5 most expensive Hublot watches owned by the Nigerian billionaire footballer

Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

Steal 7 of Temi Otedola's beauty secrets as seen on her TikTok vlogs

Steal 7 of Temi Otedola's beauty secrets as seen on her TikTok vlogs

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat

5 budget-friendly Nike sneakers every man needs in their closet

5 budget-friendly Nike sneakers every man needs in their closet

How to get an American accent in 10 days: A step-by-step guide

How to get an American accent in 10 days: A step-by-step guide

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

5 most dangerous Nigerians and their crimes

5 most dangerous Nigerians and their crimes

Here are 5 common meanings when your partner asks for space

Here are 5 common meanings when your partner asks for space

Drink, savour, celebrate! The new Hydr8 100 & D’Vybe are your next favourite drinks

Drink, savour, celebrate! The new Hydr8 100 & D’Vybe are your next favourite drinks

5 signs of high fertility in women

5 signs of high fertility in women

10x10 celebrated 2 years of Confidence, Beauty: 11 colours of pre-stretched braids

10x10 celebrated 2 years of Confidence, Beauty: 11 colours of pre-stretched braids

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sperms

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Why you keep waking up in the middle of the night [Saatva]

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Sleeping naked

Why sleeping naked is probably a bad idea

The right time to drink water [Everydayhealth]

Did you know there is a right time to drink water?