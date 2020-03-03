Women’s sexual health and wellness has been quietly “banned” by social media’s double standards, along with New York’s Subway or even in the Consumer Electronics Show (the infamous case of taking back an award from a sex toy for women).

In a clever move along with celebrating their fans, Tracy’s Dog took over the screen in Times Square for the month of February.

They showed kissing couples from around the world, submitted by their fans, along with fragments from their toy’s viral reviews that took the internet by storm.

From February 14 to February 28, Tracy’s Dog aired, in the centre of the world, in New York’s Times Square, an ode to women’s vaginas, and their overall wellness (which includes orgasms…as much as some would like to ignore it).

Tracy’s Dog aired in New York's Times Square for two weeks [Tracy's Dog]

Multiple studies have shown that 70% of women can only climax from oral stimulation, while 90% of men climax every time from intercourse.

And, to add fuel to the fire, most people are not even aware that such a large percentage of women have this problem.

Majority of media and entertainment depicts women having orgasms left and right, which either sends women in questioning their bodies, faking climax or having too much pressure, adding to all the plethora of already existing life stress.

This is why, Tracy’s Dog has made its mission to reinvent sexual wellness for the generation of smart modern women, that have fought for it.

Its star product has features that imitates oral stimulation and suction ensuring that even women that have doubted if their bodies can climax, will rest assured that they do, when stimulated correctly.

Undoubtedly, this is why Tracy’s Dog toy is at the Number 1 in Amazon’s Sexual Wellness & Wish list and hasn’t moved.

When men face erection problems, they can find the solutions staring right at them, with ads in visible public spaces, while solutions and products that can help women with their own challenge are banned, or altogether forbidden.

This is why, getting to the centre of the world, and getting “prime time” in Time Square, for a sure-fire product that will make women stop thinking why everyone is having mind-blowing orgasms, except them, and wonder when it will happen to them, is the primary goal of Tracy’s Dog.

The month of February is designed to kick off the conversation about what women want, stop faking or comparing orgasms, and already get one with the aid of a toy that knows what it's doing down there.

Showing it to the world and encouraging women to get more vocal and demand better orgasms, it’s all the deal there is.

About Tracy's Dog

Tracy’s Dog is reinventing sex wellness for the modern woman, by making well-engineered sex toys, focusing on clitoris sucking vibrators, a novelty in the sex toy industry. Sold over 1 million worldwide, it has the highest rating on Amazon.

The devices are hands-free and replicate oral female pleasure. Based on research, 80% of women won’t climax from penetration, and our mission is to eliminate the taboo around “getting there”.

The vibrators are made out of body safe silicone and feature waterproof design. Charged via USB, the toys have 20 cumulated vibrating and sucking patterns, that slice right through the Orgasm Gap, and close it once and for all.

We want to eliminate the shame around purchasing sex toys, getting educated in using them, solo or in a couple, and exploring what brings you to the proverbial peak.

Link to Amazon shop: https://amzn.to/2OpepoM

