RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Top signs to replace your flooring

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySG

Top signs to replace your flooring
Top signs to replace your flooring

As we all know floors can deteriorate over time. They develop cracks due to accumulation of dirt and debris. Floors with cracks look very ugly. Such floors can affect the look of your house. What to do in that situation? You can either replace the damaged floor with a new one or remodel your house completely. By replacing your old floor, you can minimize additional issues in the future.

Recommended articles

If you fail to replace the old floor with a new one in a timely manner, it can lead to health and safety risks. Are you wondering how? The damaged floor can act like a home to pests, which can be harmful to your health. You must be careful about this, especially if you have children. In addition to making your home more aesthetically pleasing, new floors can also make your family and visitors feel more at home and feel safe.

If you are looking for rigidur flooring, choose a service provider like Rigips. The main advantage of choosing this kind of floor is, they can be covered with PVC, Carpets, etc. These types of floors are no less than concrete floors, and people who are looking for strong and comfortable flooring can choose them without giving them a second thought.

What are the signs to replace your flooring?

  • Your floor might get damaged due to water, and a lot of people are not aware of it. If at all leaky pipes or flood water damages your property, dampness can seep deeply into the flooring materials, which results in more damage. It is crucial to completely dry your floor after flooding because even a little moisture can lead to issues down the road if your flooring is not entirely dried. 

Some indications that your floor has water damage include warped wood, parts that are discoloured and damaged, and mould that will not go away despite thorough cleaning. If you observe this, you must replace your old floor with a new one.

  • Carpet that is light in hue is more prone to inevitable stains. Pets and young toddlers can put more strain on flooring materials than other people do. If the cracks and scratches are severe to be easily patched, they can attract contaminants and pollutants, which would affect home life. 

Deep floor damage makes it possible for contaminants, dampness, and filth to penetrate deeply into the flooring material, creating even more issues. In these damaged places, mould and mildew can grow quickly, and termites might find a way to enter your home. Hence, it is important to replace the cracked and scratched the floor. You can always take suggestions from experts if you are not sure about the condition of your current flooring.

  • It is best to touch and observe your flooring to know about its condition. If you observe that your flooring is creaky and squeaky underfoot, understand that something is faulty. Noises can occur due to improper installation of flooring or rotten flooring. To know what is causing the noise, it is better to get your floor checked by an expert.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySG

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

5 reasons love without money is sweeter

5 reasons love without money is sweeter

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

6 interesting facts about Lagos

6 interesting facts about Lagos

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

7 rules for drinking water properly

7 rules for drinking water properly

Top signs to replace your flooring

Top signs to replace your flooring

Reasons people enjoy playing video games

Reasons people enjoy playing video games

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man with bald head

Scientists in Japan might have found a cure for baldness

A black couple sleeping.

Why do you fall asleep after having s*x? Here are all the reasons and why it's good

3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

Many temples sell hair Indian women give as a sacrifice to idols [Amusingplanet]

Expensive wigs worn by African women come from hair sacrificed to gods, a new report reveals