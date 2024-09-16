ADVERTISEMENT
Top best activities for each phase of your cycle

Samiah Ogunlowo

Learning to align your exercise routine with your cycle can be a game changer that will help you feel more in tune with your body.

Restorative yoga (Living Strong)
Restorative yoga (Living Strong)

Each phase of the cycle brings different energy levels, hormonal shifts, and moods, which affect everything from workouts to daily activities. Learning to align your exercise routine with your cycle can be a game changer that will help you feel more in tune with your body and maintain a balanced, sustainable fitness regimen.

This article explores the best activities for each phase of your menstrual cycle:

During your period, hormonal levels, including estrogen and progesterone, are at their lowest, and energy can feel depleted. This is the phase where your body needs rest and care the most.

Best Activities:

- Gentle Yoga: Opt for restorative or yin yoga to ease cramps and release tension without overexerting yourself.

- Walking: A leisurely walk can help boost circulation, ease discomfort, and elevate your mood.

- Light Stretching: Stretching relieves tightness and helps your body feel more open and comfortable.

- Meditation: This is an ideal time for self-reflection and mindfulness, as it can calm the mind and reduce stress.

- Napping: Don’t hesitate to permit yourself to rest when needed; your body is doing significant internal work.

Cycling (Stylist)
Cycling (Stylist) Pulse Nigeria

As you move into the follicular phase, estrogen levels rise, and your body begins to feel more energised. This is often the most creative and productive time of the cycle.

Best Activities:

- Cardio Workouts: With your energy surging, it’s a great time for running, cycling, or dance-based cardio.

- Strength Training: Your body is primed to build muscle, making weightlifting or resistance training ideal.

- HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training): HIIT is great during this phase as you’re likely to feel physically stronger and ready for more challenging workouts.

- New Hobbies or Classes: Try something new! Your brain is more open to learning, so it’s the perfect time for a new fitness class.

- Group Sports: Your social side is heightened, so participating in team sports or activities that require collaboration will feel especially fun.

The ovulatory phase is when estrogen reaches its peak, making you feel powerful, social, and confident. It’s also the time when your body can handle more intense physical activities.

Best Activities:

- High-Intensity Cardio: Take advantage of your peak energy with activities like running, cycling, or even intense group classes like spin or boxing.

- Powerlifting or Heavy Strength Training: Your muscles are primed for growth, so challenge yourself with heavier weights or bodyweight exercises.

- CrossFit or Circuit Training: This phase is perfect for intense and diverse workout routines that push your limits.

- Competitive Sports: Feel like winning? This is a great time to engage in competitive games or sports that require strength, speed, and focus.

- Hiking: If you enjoy the outdoors, this is the perfect time to go on a challenging hike and enjoy nature with maximum endurance.

Strenght training (Pinterest)
Strenght training (Pinterest) Pulse Nigeria
As you enter the luteal phase, progesterone levels rise, and energy levels may start to decline. It’s important to balance your workouts with activities that keep you moving but also allow for relaxation.

Best Activities:

- Pilates: Engage your core and improve flexibility with Pilates, a low-impact yet strengthening workout.

- Barre: This ballet-inspired workout will help you stay toned and focused without overexertion.

- Swimming: Cooling and gentle, swimming can provide a full-body workout while keeping you relaxed.

- Low-Intensity Steady State (LISS) Cardio: Walking, light cycling, or using the elliptical at a slower pace is ideal for this phase.

- Restorative Yoga: As you approach the end of your cycle, return to calming yoga sessions that focus on deep breathing and stress relief.

Your body is constantly communicating with you and by tuning into the natural rhythm of your menstrual cycles, you can better optimise your health and fitness. By matching activities with each phase, you not only support your physical health but also encourage a deeper sense of balance and well-being.

Swimming (Black Enterprise)
Swimming (Black Enterprise) Pulse Nigeria
Remember, the key to a sustainable fitness routine is listening to your body. Some days call for high-intensity, sweat-inducing workouts, while others beg for restful, restorative practices. Embrace each phase for what it offers, and you'll find that your body rewards you with greater energy, strength, and harmony.

