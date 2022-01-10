Good sleep is a foundation for good health and a happier frame of mind. Lack of sleep has an immediate effect on your physical, mental and overall performance. Your body needs at least 6 hours of peaceful and restful sleep every day.

Do you always find yourself tossing and turning for hours before you finally get some sleep? Do you find it difficult to get restful sleep? Do you always wake up tired? Here are some tips to help you sleep better and wake up energized.

Bathe before bedtime: Taking a warm bath an hour or two before bedtime has been found to relax your body and mind and also release tense, tired muscles. It helps you de-stress, thereby helping you sleep better.

Turn off the bright lights: Lights from your gadgets, your bedroom, and even your bathroom light can interfere with your sleep. Turn off every light that can reflect into your room when you are going to bed.

Reduce long daytime naps: While short power naps are beneficial, taking long naps during the day can negatively affect your sleep at night.

Get a regular sleep pattern: Go to sleep at the same time each night and wake up at the same time each morning. With time, your body adjusts to this pattern and automatically shuts down or wakes up at those times.

Exercise: Regular exercise does not only slim down your waistline, but it also helps you get better sleep at night.

Eat, don’t go to bed hungry: A grumbling stomach can be distracting enough to keep you awake. Also, do not go to bed overstuffed. Avoid eating a big meal within two to three hours before bedtime.

Avoid caffeine close to your bedtime: Caffeine stimulates your nervous system, boosting energy and focus, and may stop your body from relaxing when consumed late during the day or at night. Caffeine can stay in your blood for about 6 to 8 hours. Therefore, drinking a large amount of coffee after 3 pm is not recommended.

Take melatonin supplement: Melatonin is a key sleep hormone that tells the body when to head to bed. Melatonin supplements are a popular sleep aid and are often used to treat insomnia.

Declutter your space: Your bedroom environment can have a psychological effect on your sleep pattern. It is a key factor in getting a good night's rest. Make sure your bedroom is arranged neatly and it is also quiet, relaxing, and clean.