Increasing your hip and butt size is not one of the easiest muscle building to do, but it can be done, and it's always worth it. Common, which lady doesn't want ample hips and ass?

Please note that you must avoid cardio exercises and also cut out on caloric intake, before you begin these exercises for maximum effect. Try to add extra 250 calories to your daily caloric intake.

The safest, most natural and most effective way to widen your hips is through proper Exercise (Squats) and Nutrition.

1. Nutrition:

Get calories from clean sources to avoiding gaining additional weight. Thus, it is best to take calories from the clean sources. Augmenting your hip size is not an excuse for eating non-healthy foods. Consume foods which are packed with nutrition such as veggies, lean meats, fruits, low fat dairy items and whole grains. Seeds and nuts can also be excellent for your overall nutrition.

2. Exercises

Squat

Do a few free squats as this helps in working out your hips, hamstring and thighs. For best results, it is better if you use dumbbells for adding extra resistance. Do these 10 to 12 repetitions with 3 to 4 sets. Incorporating the squat with the isometric ball squeeze can be excellent for the hips. Place the stability ball against the wall and stand in the back with your right side facing. Extend your right leg and put your outer side against the ball. You should then apply the force and hold for 30 seconds. Then do the exercise on the left side. Repeat it for 4 to 6 repetitions.

Donkey KickOne exercise that can help contribute to widening your hips and enlarging your butt is the donkey kick. For performing a donkey kick:

• Get on all fours with knees together.• Keep the legs in the same position by lifting it back until your thigh comes parallel to the ground while your buttocks are squeezed.• For a harder and more effective workout try to add ankle weights.• Repeat this for 12 to 20 times.• Then repeat this on the other leg.• This equals to one Rep.• Repeat it for two more reps.

Lunges

• Keep your back straight and your shoulders back• With one leg step forward and bend at a 90 degree angle. Be sure that you front knee is above your ankle, and you back knee should not touch the floor.• Push back up and squeeze glutes

Stair Climbing

• With a weighted backpack, walk up and down the stairs. Make sure that the back of your foot touches the surface completely.• Choose your reps according to your fitness level• If stair climbing is not an option, try stepping up on a stool or chair…Repeat several times

Combined together with proper nutritional regimen will earn you instant results.