These 5 popular spices can help reduce blood pressure

1) Scent leaf (basil)

This herb usually added to meals for its distinct flavor is a great help when it comes to lowering blood pressure.

Scent leaf, also known as basil, contains Eugenol, a compound that acts as a natural calcium channel blocker that works to allow blood vessels to relax which in turn helped reduce blood pressure according to some studies.

2) Garlic

Garlic is another spice that can help lower high blood pressure. This spice is rich in Sulphur compounds, such as allicin, which may help increase blood flow and relax the blood vessels in other words, reducing the blood pressure.

3) Thyme

Adding Thyme to your food is not only beneficial for its taste as it also has some health benefits, one of which is lowering blood pressure.

Thyme contains compounds that reduce inflammation, blood sugar level and increases blood flow, making it a great herb for people who have high blood pressure.

4) Ginger

Ginger is another spice that basically functions as a medicine. With ginger, you get a spice that improves many aspects of heart health, including circulation, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure.

Just like scent leaf, ginger acts like a calcium channel blocker and a natural ACE inhibitor both of which are present in blood pressure medication.

5) Cinnamon

Cinnamon, a spice that comes from the inner bark of trees, also helps when it comes to treating high blood pressure. Some studies suggest this is because this spice can help dilate and relax the blood vessels thereby lowering blood pressure.

