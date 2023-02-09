ADVERTISEMENT
These 5 popular spices can help reduce blood pressure

Oghenerume Progress

Dealing with high blood pressure is no fun at all.

5 popular spices can help reduce blood pressure
5 popular spices can help reduce blood pressure

Thankfully, in addition to medication, certain changes in your diet can help lower blood pressure. Here are five popular spices that can help with this;

This herb usually added to meals for its distinct flavor is a great help when it comes to lowering blood pressure.

Scent leaf, also known as basil, contains Eugenol, a compound that acts as a natural calcium channel blocker that works to allow blood vessels to relax which in turn helped reduce blood pressure according to some studies.

Basil leaf is called scent leaf
Basil leaf is called scent leaf [organichaive] Pulse Nigeria

Garlic is another spice that can help lower high blood pressure. This spice is rich in Sulphur compounds, such as allicin, which may help increase blood flow and relax the blood vessels in other words, reducing the blood pressure.

Garlic
Garlic Pulse Ghana

Adding Thyme to your food is not only beneficial for its taste as it also has some health benefits, one of which is lowering blood pressure.

Thyme contains compounds that reduce inflammation, blood sugar level and increases blood flow, making it a great herb for people who have high blood pressure.

Thyme
Thyme Kajale told Insider that you could upgrade your jarred tomato sauce with seasonings you probably already have in your kitchen, like thyme and oregano. The secret is to use a combination of these herbs in fresh and dry form for peak flavor."I like adding fresh and dried herbs to a hot pan with a little olive oil before mixing in the sauce. The herbs flavor the oil, which then imbues the sauce with flavor," Kajale said. Business Insider USA

Ginger is another spice that basically functions as a medicine. With ginger, you get a spice that improves many aspects of heart health, including circulation, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure.

Just like scent leaf, ginger acts like a calcium channel blocker and a natural ACE inhibitor both of which are present in blood pressure medication.

Ginger
Ginger Pulse Nigeria

Cinnamon, a spice that comes from the inner bark of trees, also helps when it comes to treating high blood pressure. Some studies suggest this is because this spice can help dilate and relax the blood vessels thereby lowering blood pressure.

Cinnamon
Cinnamon ece-auto-gen

There you have it, five spices that can help reduce blood pressure. How many of these have you tried?

