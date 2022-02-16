The right time to throw your makeup away

Makeup products usually last for a long time, and you may be tempted to keep them for an equally long time, but that is no good.

Some makeup products have expiration dates, but some do not. You should always check for it to know when to throw it out.

Besides the expiration date, you should know when to throw it out once you've opened it.

Liquid foundation

Typically liquid foundation lasts for a very long time but once it reached two years then you need to throw it away.

Lip gloss

Lip gloss is another piece of makeup we feel we can have for years without actually changing it, but when it has reached a year, it is time to throw it out.

Lipstick

I know you have a red lipstick you love so much but it might be time to throw it out when it has crossed the two years benchmark.

Liquid eyeliner

Liquid eyeliner is another antique makeup product, but you should throw it away once it has been three to six months.

Mascara

Mascara has the propensity to dry up and that is a good thing because you should be done with it after six months.

What does expired makeup look like?

How does it look and smell? Does smell weird? Has it changed color?

Typically, expired makeup might look dried up, especially lipgloss and mascara. Do not add water to it because you will be mixing it with bacteria and mould.

Your foundation and concealer might also turn orange when it is old.