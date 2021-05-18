The relationship between hair and happiness

Pulse Nigeria

In a new phase, our old selves are often too different, too old, to set in her/his ways to come along with us.

I spoke to a few people about what a new hairdo connotes or represented to them.

Uche migrated from Nigeria to Germany. The movement meant a lot to him because his life was going to change. He left his family back at home in Nigeria. He was starting a new school, a new job, and learning a new language. There were a lot of new things happening. Not forgetting the excruciating sadness he associated with living alone in the first few months.

He grew up under the version of a Christian doctrine that said if you left dreadlocks on your hair, it meant that you had some evil spirit. He decided to lock his hair months after his stay.

For a long time while, Segun was single. He was going from one situationship to another. He finally decided to settle down or finally found someone who did not think being with him was such a bad idea. He took a good look at his hair and felt it was better if he had nothing on it. He shaved all the hair from his head.

After going to school to become a doctor, Ore made the dramatic decision to be a tech bro. He had a more stable job at home with his parents. Ore left the job and ventured into the unknown. Little wonder when Ore moved to Lagos and dyed his hair blonde after a month.

Sometimes a haircut or hairstyle could mean coming into your real identity.

Samson was born with dreadlocks. At 7 years old, his teacher discriminated against him because of his dreadlocks. His mom had to cut his hair. He has the distinct memory of himself crying after. As an Adult, Samson has refused to cut his hair, leaving it to grow into its full length.

In TV culture, especially Hollywood movies, a haircut is supposed to be an act of liberation or a moment of enlightenment.

In some cultures, hair has spiritual connotations, the Jamaicans believe that their hair should be dreaded and long like their ancestor the Lion.

For some, it is not that deep. You might go to a salon for a touch up of your regular haircut or to make a familiar hairstyle. Yet, when you come back from the salon your confidence level is higher.