The power of deep conditioning treatment in hair care regime
Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Intensive Treatment is specially designed by our African hair experts.
Unlike finishing rinses or cream rinses conditioners that are rinsed out after they are worked through the hair for detangling, Deep conditioning treatments like DARK and LOVELY ULTRA CHOLESTEROL are more deeply penetrating formulas that are left on the hair for just five minutes (sometimes being capped and placed under the heat of a dryer to speed penetration).
With DARK and LOVELY ULTRA CHOLESTEROL, damaged hair gets fixed in five minutes and becomes two times less susceptible to breakage in just one usage.
Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Intensive Treatment is specially designed by our African hair experts to deliver intensive protein treatment and intensive conditioning treatment for your hair. Specially formulated with Cholesterol and Castor Oil to nourish and repair damaged and dry hair.
DARK and LOVELY ULTRA CHOLESTEROL conditioning formulas include ingredients to restore proteins and moisture to the hair. The protein level of this product is designed to gently swell the hair, allowing it to pass through the cuticle of the hair shaft and replenish the proteins in the cortex.
This deep conditioning treatment is especially good for chronically dry hair because of the full penetration of the moisture and protein agents in the product, as well as ingredients to smooth the cuticle and seal in the moisture that has been added. It also restores the strength and elasticity of the hair. It treats specific hair issues; if you have severely dry hair, this deep conditioner can restore softness and moisture.
Also, if your problem is brittle, weak hair, DARK and LOVELY ULTRA CHOLESTEROL conditioning with a high-protein repair will strengthen and revitalize the damaged hair.
Benefits of its special blend of oils
Castor oil benefits
- Strengthening strands of hair
- Promoting hair growth
- Nourishing dry scalp
- Ability to create a healthier environment on the scalp that makes way for better hair growth.
Cholesterol Oil benefits
- Repairs the hair
- Rehydrates the hair
- Softens hair
- Helps define curl
- Gives the hair shine
- Great for over-processed hair
The Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep conditioning treatment has been endorsed by the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers & Cosmetologists (NASHCO), Association of Barbers, Hairdressers & Cosmetologists (ABHCON), Apapa Hairdressers Association (AHA), among others.
You can purchase The Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep conditioning treatment
on Dark and Lovely Jumia store (https://www.jumia.com.ng/dark-and-lovely-ultra-cholesterol-77180728.html) or all Justrite Superstores, Shoprite stores and Spar stores.
