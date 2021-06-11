The power of deep conditioning treatment in hair care regime

Unlike finishing rinses or cream rinses conditioners that are rinsed out after they are worked through the hair for detangling, Deep conditioning treatments like DARK and LOVELY ULTRA CHOLESTEROL are more deeply penetrating formulas that are left on the hair for just five minutes (sometimes being capped and placed under the heat of a dryer to speed penetration).

With DARK and LOVELY ULTRA CHOLESTEROL, damaged hair gets fixed in five minutes and becomes two times less susceptible to breakage in just one usage.

Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Intensive Treatment is specially designed by our African hair experts to deliver intensive protein treatment and intensive conditioning treatment for your hair. Specially formulated with Cholesterol and Castor Oil to nourish and repair damaged and dry hair.

DARK and LOVELY ULTRA CHOLESTEROL conditioning formulas include ingredients to restore proteins and moisture to the hair. The protein level of this product is designed to gently swell the hair, allowing it to pass through the cuticle of the hair shaft and replenish the proteins in the cortex.

Pulse Nigeria

This deep conditioning treatment is especially good for chronically dry hair because of the full penetration of the moisture and protein agents in the product, as well as ingredients to smooth the cuticle and seal in the moisture that has been added. It also restores the strength and elasticity of the hair. It treats specific hair issues; if you have severely dry hair, this deep conditioner can restore softness and moisture.

Also, if your problem is brittle, weak hair, DARK and LOVELY ULTRA CHOLESTEROL conditioning with a high-protein repair will strengthen and revitalize the damaged hair.

Benefits of its special blend of oils

Castor oil benefits

Strengthening strands of hair

Promoting hair growth

Nourishing dry scalp

Ability to create a healthier environment on the scalp that makes way for better hair growth.

Cholesterol Oil benefits

Repairs the hair

Rehydrates the hair

Softens hair

Helps define curl

Gives the hair shine

Great for over-processed hair

The Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep conditioning treatment has been endorsed by the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers & Cosmetologists (NASHCO), Association of Barbers, Hairdressers & Cosmetologists (ABHCON), Apapa Hairdressers Association (AHA), among others.

You can purchase The Dark and Lovely Ultra Cholesterol Deep conditioning treatment

on Dark and Lovely Jumia store (https://www.jumia.com.ng/dark-and-lovely-ultra-cholesterol-77180728.html) or all Justrite Superstores, Shoprite stores and Spar stores.