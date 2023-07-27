ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The many dangers of using mouthwash for bad breath

Temi Iwalaiye

Although mouthwash is advertised as eradicating "99.9% of germs", it may cause more health issues than you bargained for.

The dangers of using mouthwash [intheknow]
The dangers of using mouthwash [intheknow]

Recommended articles

But before you add mouthwash to your regular dental routine, take a moment to consider some of the potential dangers of using mouthwash.

Mouthwash makes no distinction between good and bad oral bacteria and simply destroys them all; it acts like an antibiotic for the mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider mouthwash to be the oral equivalent of abusing antibiotics. Similar to how antibiotics disrupt the delicate equilibrium of bacteria in your gut, leading to weakened immune function and many other problems, mouthwash completely eliminates all bacteria in your mouth.

Just like your gut health relies on beneficial bacteria, your oral microbiome also depends on them. These bacteria play a key role in reducing common problems such as cavities, gingivitis, and bad breath, ensuring optimal oral health.

Conventional mouthwash dries out your mouth and interferes with saliva production. Because saliva functions as a natural barrier for dental diseases, this can actually result in poor breath over time and even cause cavities. It is vital to have enough saliva in your mouth because it aids in the process of remineralization, which helps you naturally avoid and reverse cavities.

The dangers of using mouthwash [istockphoto]
The dangers of using mouthwash [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Recent research has shown that the use of regular mouthwash can potentially lead to elevated blood pressure due to its interference with the production of Nitric Oxide (NO), a vital chemical that regulates blood pressure in the body.

Many standard mouthwashes contain up to 26% alcohol in addition to other hazardous substances. Alcohol kills the beneficial microorganisms that your body requires to maintain normal blood pressure and oral health.

The drying of your mouth when you use mouthwash causes more than just poor breath; it leads to mouth ulcers. The combination of toothpaste and mouthwash components affects your cheek's protective layer. Using conventional mouthwash may cause mouth ulcers by the formation of holes in the tissue of the mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listerine and other mouthwashes burn in the mouth because they contain skin-irritating chemicals such as eucalyptol, menthol, thymol, and methyl salicylate.

While the research is still uncertain, alcohol-containing mouthwashes appear to raise your risk of oral cancer. For example, smokers that use mouthwash more frequently to mask odour increase their risk of oral cancer.

What can you use instead? Buy mouthwash that contains natural ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil and other essential oils.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The many dangers of using mouthwash for bad breath

The many dangers of using mouthwash for bad breath

'My spoken English is not so good but I don't care'

'My spoken English is not so good but I don't care'

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Who wore it better? Yvonne Godswill and Bam Bam wore the same gown to the Barbie Movie premiere

Who wore it better? Yvonne Godswill and Bam Bam wore the same gown to the Barbie Movie premiere

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Where are the 5 'happiest' places in Nigeria? Lagos isn't one of them

Where are the 5 'happiest' places in Nigeria? Lagos isn't one of them

Wrap up July with Cold Stone's chilling deals!

Wrap up July with Cold Stone's chilling deals!

The Showcase festival, July 2023

The Showcase festival, July 2023

How to turn heads this summer? Take advantage of the Ashluxury summer sale

How to turn heads this summer? Take advantage of the Ashluxury summer sale

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

Here is how a mixture of clove and rosewater can tone your skin

Exploit Domino’s Pizza this weekend with these unbeatable, delicious deals

Exploit Domino’s Pizza this weekend with these unbeatable, delicious deals

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sex addiction controls their lives [istockphoto]

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

The male G-Spot is in the rectum [metrouk]

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

Men, these foods are to be avoided if you and your partner are planning for a baby!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!