The many dangers of using mouthwash for bad breath

But before you add mouthwash to your regular dental routine, take a moment to consider some of the potential dangers of using mouthwash.

1. Mouthwash destroys good bacteria in the mouth

Mouthwash makes no distinction between good and bad oral bacteria and simply destroys them all; it acts like an antibiotic for the mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider mouthwash to be the oral equivalent of abusing antibiotics. Similar to how antibiotics disrupt the delicate equilibrium of bacteria in your gut, leading to weakened immune function and many other problems, mouthwash completely eliminates all bacteria in your mouth.

Just like your gut health relies on beneficial bacteria, your oral microbiome also depends on them. These bacteria play a key role in reducing common problems such as cavities, gingivitis, and bad breath, ensuring optimal oral health.

2. Mouthwash dries out the mouth and causes cavities

Conventional mouthwash dries out your mouth and interferes with saliva production. Because saliva functions as a natural barrier for dental diseases, this can actually result in poor breath over time and even cause cavities. It is vital to have enough saliva in your mouth because it aids in the process of remineralization, which helps you naturally avoid and reverse cavities.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

3. It leads to high blood pressure

Recent research has shown that the use of regular mouthwash can potentially lead to elevated blood pressure due to its interference with the production of Nitric Oxide (NO), a vital chemical that regulates blood pressure in the body.

Many standard mouthwashes contain up to 26% alcohol in addition to other hazardous substances. Alcohol kills the beneficial microorganisms that your body requires to maintain normal blood pressure and oral health.

4. They may cause mouth ulcers

The drying of your mouth when you use mouthwash causes more than just poor breath; it leads to mouth ulcers. The combination of toothpaste and mouthwash components affects your cheek's protective layer. Using conventional mouthwash may cause mouth ulcers by the formation of holes in the tissue of the mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listerine and other mouthwashes burn in the mouth because they contain skin-irritating chemicals such as eucalyptol, menthol, thymol, and methyl salicylate.

5. Mouthwash has been linked to an increased risk of oral cancer

While the research is still uncertain, alcohol-containing mouthwashes appear to raise your risk of oral cancer. For example, smokers that use mouthwash more frequently to mask odour increase their risk of oral cancer.