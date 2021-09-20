RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The exciting world of modern nail polish, nail art and designs

Temi Iwalaiye

We have come a long way from ordinary nail polish to more diverse, enduring, and expensive nail polish.

Long nails {pinterest}
Long nails {pinterest}

There are a variety of nail polish and nail art to choose from these days.

Nail Lacquer {spectacular beauty}
Nail Lacquer {spectacular beauty} Pulse Nigeria

This is a type of manicure where one’s hands are dipped in paraffin wax. Paraffin moisturizes and softens the hands.

paraffin manicure {pure wow}
paraffin manicure {pure wow} Pulse Nigeria

This nail polish is a combination of powder and liquid.

Gel polish is a long-lasting gel applied to the nails.

Shellac is a combination of gel and acrylic hardened by UV light.

Matte is less glossy and dries almost immediately it is placed on the nails.

Matte polish {pinterest}
Matte polish {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

The great thing about all these new types of nail polish last way longer than ordinary nail polish and do not break easily.

But it is not only the types of nail polish that changed, the nail designs too!

There are so many designs available like polka dots, marbled effect, stripes, pastel nails, neon nails, jewel-encrusted nails, 3D nail art, abstract nails and so many others.

stripes / gel polish
stripes / gel polish Pulse Nigeria
Abstract art {pinterest}
Abstract art {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
3d Nails {pinterest}
3d Nails {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

These nails can be quite expensive. Some of them cost about N50,000 to fix. I spoke to Sharon who lives in Lekki, Lagos. She said she had to go all the way to Ajah because the price in Lekki was too high. When I asked her how much the nail she fixed at Ajah was, she said it cost her N15,000.

In some cities, it might be cheaper to get nails done. Maybe at least N5,000.

This new nail fad requires a lot of patience. It takes a lot of time. Some people spend at least 8 hours to have their nails painted.

It is artwork and it requires a lot of time and concentration.

Some women are moving away from the conventional length to making more long almost claw-like nails.

Long nails {pinterest}
Long nails {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Could it be the influence of pop stars like Cardi B and reality TV stars like Kylie Jenner?

Either way nail length is about preference and functionality.

Ultimately, artificial nails have evolved into an artform and the cost of making them has increased drastically.

Temi Iwalaiye

