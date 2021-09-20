Pulse Nigeria

Types of nail polish

Paraffin manicure

This is a type of manicure where one’s hands are dipped in paraffin wax. Paraffin moisturizes and softens the hands.

Acrylic/dip powder

This nail polish is a combination of powder and liquid.

Gel polish

Gel polish is a long-lasting gel applied to the nails.

Shellac

Shellac is a combination of gel and acrylic hardened by UV light.

Matte Polish

Matte is less glossy and dries almost immediately it is placed on the nails.

The great thing about all these new types of nail polish last way longer than ordinary nail polish and do not break easily.

But it is not only the types of nail polish that changed, the nail designs too!

There are so many designs available like polka dots, marbled effect, stripes, pastel nails, neon nails, jewel-encrusted nails, 3D nail art, abstract nails and so many others.

How much do these nails cost?

These nails can be quite expensive. Some of them cost about N50,000 to fix. I spoke to Sharon who lives in Lekki, Lagos. She said she had to go all the way to Ajah because the price in Lekki was too high. When I asked her how much the nail she fixed at Ajah was, she said it cost her N15,000.

In some cities, it might be cheaper to get nails done. Maybe at least N5,000.

How long does it take to fix and paint?

This new nail fad requires a lot of patience. It takes a lot of time. Some people spend at least 8 hours to have their nails painted.

It is artwork and it requires a lot of time and concentration.

How long does your nail have to be?

Some women are moving away from the conventional length to making more long almost claw-like nails.

Could it be the influence of pop stars like Cardi B and reality TV stars like Kylie Jenner?

Either way nail length is about preference and functionality.