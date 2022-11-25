RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The 7 different types of vaginas

Temi Iwalaiye

No two vaginas are the same.

No vagina is the same [Self]
No vagina is the same [Self]

The difference in women’s vaginas is because of the size of the labia. Even as we attempt to categorise vagina types, the truth is no vagina is truly the same, these are broad generalizations.

Recommended articles

For this conversation, you should be able to know the parts of a vagina. The vulva is the outer part of your vagina. The labia majora are the two bracket-like folds around the vagina.

The labia minora is the fold that surrounds the inner part of the vagina and the clitoris is a bundle of nerves above the vagina.

There are different types of vagina [Freepik]
There are different types of vagina [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

A vagina doesn't have one colour, it's weird how people expect a vagina to be pink.

If your outer vaginal lips are larger and cover your labia minora, you may notice that your labia are tucked into your vulva.

Your labia minora and Majora may be more noticeable because of your smaller outer labia.

You might have very large labia. Your labia could extend past your vulva and poke out naturally.

The labia or vagina lips as many people call them could be asymmetrical (meaning one of your labia is larger or smaller than the other).

Your inner labia may protrude further or be longer from your vagina.

The clitoris on your body might be big or small. Clitorises can be the size of a little peanut or the size of a thumb.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

3 most isolated cultures in the world

3 most isolated cultures in the world

The 7 different types of vaginas

The 7 different types of vaginas

Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians

Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

5 body language signs you're about to break up

5 body language signs you're about to break up

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Teni's before and after [Instagram]

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes [Wikihow]

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

5 best s*x tips for people on the big side

5 best s*x tips for plus sized people