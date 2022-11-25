The 7 different types of vaginas

For this conversation, you should be able to know the parts of a vagina. The vulva is the outer part of your vagina. The labia majora are the two bracket-like folds around the vagina.

The labia minora is the fold that surrounds the inner part of the vagina and the clitoris is a bundle of nerves above the vagina.

Pulse Nigeria

1. A brown, black or pink or red vagina

A vagina doesn't have one colour, it's weird how people expect a vagina to be pink.

2. Tiny labia

If your outer vaginal lips are larger and cover your labia minora, you may notice that your labia are tucked into your vulva.

3. Outer labia out

Your labia minora and Majora may be more noticeable because of your smaller outer labia.

4. Big inner and outer labia

You might have very large labia. Your labia could extend past your vulva and poke out naturally.

5. Uneven vagina

The labia or vagina lips as many people call them could be asymmetrical (meaning one of your labia is larger or smaller than the other).

6. Tiny Labia

Your inner labia may protrude further or be longer from your vagina.

7. Small or large clitoris