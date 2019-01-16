Fenty Beauty's latest products have been causing quite the stir among beauty lovers and next up is fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer, Temi Otedola, with her review.

Fenty has already won over the beauty industry with its game-changing brand strategy and huge push for inclusion and this product launch was no exception. The makeup brand’s intent for its first concealer was to provide a creamy creaseproof formula that would last fans all throughout the day, covering up hyper-pigmented areas, bags, dark circles, and overall poor choices.

As if they couldn’t be inclusive enough, Fenty Beauty unveiled a staggering 50 shades of the concealer, so everyone could either find their under eye match or simply create a flawless contoured look.

Nigerian fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer Temi Otedola was next up to try the Fenty product and give her long-awaited verdict.

She writes:

Fenty Beauty is back! I just had to hop on a review real quick to review their brand new concealers and setting powders, and let’s just say I wasn’t disappointed… I hope you enjoyed this video! If you do, please make sure subscribe to my Youtube channel.

Products mentioned:

﻿Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in “360”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in “370”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in “390”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer in “370”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer in “390”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick in “Truffle”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in “Banana”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in “Honey”﻿

﻿Juvia’s Place The Nubian Eyeshadow Palette﻿

Fenty Beauty Galaxy Palette (unavailable)

Fenty Beauty Galaxy Glitter Release Eyeliner (unavailable)

﻿Delilah Defining Brow Gel﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in “Mean Money/Hustler Baby”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in “Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Freestyle Highlighter Duo in “Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule”﻿

﻿Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in “Fenty Glow”﻿

﻿Glamglow Glowsetter Setting Spray﻿