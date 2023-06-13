S*x is better than sleeping pills for better sleep - study

A study was conducted to examine the impact of sex on sleep. The conference was organized by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

53 participants participated in the survey, and their sleep patterns were examined. They were asked questions about their orgasms, sleeping drugs and how good or bad their sleep is.

89% of poll respondents were between the ages of 25 and 49. 66% of the participants said they had used sleeping pills to improve their sleep at some point in their lives.

75% of the individuals said they sleep better after sex or orgasm, while 64% thought that sleeping drugs had an equivalent or worse effect on their sleep.

Sleeping pills have negative side effects even though they can be helpful. It's not advisable to use sleeping pills for longer than two weeks.

The correlation between sleep and sex

Orgasm is important for sex to make your sleep better whether from intercourse or masturbation. Sexual activity without orgasm won't improve your sleep.

When you orgasm, prolactin is released. Prolactin and sleep are tightly correlated. Intercourse orgasms produce four times as much prolactin as masturbation. Even though masturbation also produces prolactin.

