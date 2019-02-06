CPCs Director-General ,Babatunde Irukera gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The product is popularly known as Johnson's Baby Powder (product of Johnson & Johnson).

Acredible judicial process in the United States recently decided that Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Talc (Baby/Body) powder may be harmful and injurious to users.

According to Irukera, a court in the United States decided that the company failed to warn consumers about the potential health risks associated with using its baby and body powder products.

He said the Plaintiffs alleged that asbestos (a known carcinogen, allegedly present in the talc-an ingredient of the products) caused the users to develop ovarian cancer.

This case is subject to appeal, and J and J has expressed its intention to appeal accordingly.

The Council considers it important to alert and educate consumers as they make choices with respect to baby and body powders.

Indeed, regulatory documents filed in the United States reveal that there are more than 9,000 plaintiffs against the company in cases involving their talc body powder.

The Council notes that scientific findings in support of the decision of the court above are otherwise inconclusive.

Regardless, a consumer advisory in this regard is appropriate.

The director-general said the council was in communication with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on the matter.

He advised consumers to be cautious and to contact NAFDAC, SON or the Council with any questions while considering alternatives such as face/skin powders containing corn starch instead of talc.