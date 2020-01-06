The woman suffered 18 miscarriages after her own body rejected her pregnancies. She has revealed her joy at finally achieving her dream of becoming a mother at 48.

Louise Warneford and her husband, Mark, 55, from Swindon, endured countless rounds of IVF. All of it costing around £80,000 over a 16 year period. Eventually, a specialist finally found the reason behind her multiple miscarriages.

They came close to giving up in 2010. Then the couple agreed to have one final try. This was after a doctor told them they might succeed with a donor embryo. That's when Louise gave birth to a healthy baby boy, William, at 37 weeks.

The breakthrough came when doctors identified that she had 'killer cells'. All of this meant her own body was destroying her embryos.

Louise explains: 'Mark and I had been trying for a baby since I was 32. We'd suffered 18 miscarriages and spent £80,000 but looking at William now, it was all worth it.

The couple first met in 1999 and Louise immediately knew that Mark was 'the one' with whom she wanted to start a family.

However, Mark had had a vasectomy from a previous relationship. So, the pair had to look for alternative ways to make Louise's dream of having a baby a reality.

She says: 'We went to a fertility specialist and found a donor for a sperm insemination.

'I fell pregnant a number of times with the insemination. But every single time I ended up losing the baby around the 14-week scan mark as they couldn't find the heartbeat. I couldn't stop crying every time I miscarried.

'We decided to try IVF but despite falling pregnant a number of times, we always lost the baby.

'It was a complete mystery why my body kept rejecting my baby at just a few weeks old. But it was heart-breaking every single time.

Louise gave up on her dream in 2010, unable to face any more attempts.

However, she was determined to find out what was wrong with her body, for her peace. So, Louise decided to find a clinic that could finally diagnose her fertility problem.

"I met a specialist in maternal medicine called Doctor Shehata and he told me that I had killer cells in my body. He said this was why I couldn't hold a child, but he gave me the courage to have one more try."

'This time, because I was too old for certain clinics in the UK, I decided to do my own research. I had embryo donation in the Gynem Clinic in Prague.

The couple finally got pregnant when Louise was 47 and despite a nerve-wrenching nine months, their son William was born healthy.

'He was born at 37 weeks through a planned C-section because I was told that there was a problem with the placenta.

'We're a perfect family now and I finally feel complete.

'We want people to know that it is doable and despite my multiple miscarriages and rounds of IVF, our dream baby was achievable.'

How Natural Killer Cells Cause A Miscarriage

Mr Hassan Shehata, Founder and Director of Centre for Reproductive Immunology and Pregnancy, said: 'Natural killer (NK) cells are subtypes of white blood cells which are responsible for body defense.

'The NK cells attack foreign bodies such as viruses independently and directly; hence the name natural killer cells.

'In some women these NK cells can wrongly identify pregnancy as a foreign threat and attack it causing a miscarriage.

Mirror UK

