A 15 year study conducted by Jean-Denis Rouillon, a professor at the University of Franche-Comté in Besançon, reveals that bras may be doing more harm than good to the breasts.

This may prove interesting, seeing as most Nigerian women believe in wearing a bra for a more conservative look, from a religious, moral and cultural perspective.

According to Rouillon, “Medically, physiologically, anatomically, the breast does not benefit from being deprived of gravity”.

Rouillon examined the breasts of 300 women from age 18-35, observing how the support from bras influenced their bodies and health in the long run.

He found out that women who didn’t use a bra benefited more. Not only did their breasts have more muscle tissue and natural support, but some tissue didn’t grow, which made sagging more rapidly and badly.

According to Capucine Vercellotti, a 28 year old lady, “At first, I was a little reluctant to the idea of running without a bra, but I got started and after five minutes, I had no trouble at all,”

Rouillon advised that women who have worn bras for a very long time adjust gradually, rather than not wearing bras completely and suddenly, which could be more dangerous. That way your breasts could build more strength.

