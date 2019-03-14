According to the Daily Mail, two British women have caught a strain of 'super gonorrehea' which is proving more difficult to treat.

One of women who got infected had unprotected sex with an unidentified man who had recently come back from a holiday on notorious party island, Ibiza. The woman then went on to spread it to one other man.

Another lady was said to have contracted the infection after having unprotected sex with multiple man, also on the island of Ibiza.

Ibiza, an island in Spain, is said to be the common link between the to cases as both women were exposed to the disease after coming into contact with people whilst visiting or with people who had recently visited.

The woman who caught the super gonorrhea in Spain was treated successfully. It was reported that the UK resident, needed three injections and one course of antibiotics.

None of the infected men have been identified yet, and scientists fear they may have spread the potent strain further and caused even more damage.

What is Gonorrhea?

Gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted disease otherwise known as “the clap”. It’s caused by bacteria called Neisseria gonorrhoeae, also called gonococcus, which is usually found in penis discharge and vaginal fluid.

It can be spread through vaginal, oral or anal sex, or by fingers if they’ve been in contact with the disease.

‘Super gonorrhoea’ refers to strains of the infection that have become resistant to the antibiotics that would usually be prescribed to treat gonorrhoea; which means doctors need to search for alternative or more vigorous treatment.

While using a condom doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of spreading the disease, the risk can significantly reduced.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of gonorrhea in men may appear within 10 days. However, often women affected by the disease experience no symptoms at all.

Men who’ve been infected with gonorrhea may experience a yellow, white or green discharge from the penis, a burning feeling during urination and swelling around the foreskin.

For women, they may notice a change in their vaginal discharge, a burning feeling during urination and excessive bleeding in between their periods.

What to do if diagnosed?

If you’re diagnosed with gonorrhea, make sure you take the medicine as prescribed to you by your doctor. After you have finished your course, your doctor will test you for the disease again.

Health boards recommend that patients are re-tested for the infection three months after their treatment to ensure that there are no traces. However, if you are still experiencing symptoms, talk to your doctor immediately.