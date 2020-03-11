Several celebrities and big names are revealing their method of conception and the media girl isn’t holding back as she shared hers on her YouTube page.

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun announced the birth of her baby on Monday, November 25, 2019, via an Instagram post after staying away from social media for a long while.

She went further to reveal her method of conception on her Instagram page. The TV personality launched her YouTube channel and her first video was about her journey to childbirth.

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun titled the series ‘African & Pregnant’.In this series, she explained the processes involved in conceiving through IVF, the drugs and risks involved. Her story is quite inspiring and eye-opening for women who want to conceive through IVF.

Below is the video where she shared her journey. This is the first part of the video. We’ll be sharing the concluding part as soon as she releases it.