RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Steal 7 of Temi Otedola's beauty secrets as seen on her TikTok vlogs

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire? Well, now you can find out, thanks to Temi Otedola's TikTok vlogs.

Steal Temi Otedola's beauty secrets [Instagram/Temiotedola]
Steal Temi Otedola's beauty secrets [Instagram/Temiotedola]

In her latest videos, Temi shares her everyday life with us, and we picked up on some of her surprisingly affordable beauty secrets.

Here's what Temi uses to keep her skin and hair looking flawless:

Microfibre towels [Jumia]
Microfibre towels [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Temi says that microfibre towels are gentler on her hair than regular towels. You can find them on Jumia for as low as ₦2,667.

Olaplex shampoo [Jumia]
Olaplex shampoo [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Temi's long, luscious hair is no secret, and now we know why her hair looks so healthy, she uses Olaplex maintenance shampoo. This shampoo helps to repair and strengthen damaged hair. You can find it on Jumia for ₦19,999 (on sale).

Joico moisture recovery [Cosmoprof]
Joico moisture recovery [Cosmoprof] Pulse Nigeria

This conditioner is specially formulated for black hair. They are on UBuy for just ₦51,165.

Cerave hydrating cleanser [Jumia]
Cerave hydrating cleanser [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

A good cleanser is essential for any skincare routine, and Temi's go-to is the Cerave Hydrating Cleanser. This gentle cleanser removes dirt and oil without stripping your skin of its natural oils. We found them on Jumia for ₦6500 (88ml) or Konga for ₦3800 (236ml on sale).

Aveeno daily moisturiser [Konga]
Aveeno daily moisturiser [Konga] Pulse Nigeria
Moisturising is key to glowing skin, and Temi uses Aveeno daily moisturiser to keep her face hydrated. This moisturiser is lightweight, so it won’t clog your pores; it's non-greasy; and it's perfect for everyday use. You can get them on Konga for ₦8,000.

Blue mineral moisturiser [Bluemineralskincare]
Blue mineral moisturiser [Bluemineralskincare] Pulse Nigeria

If you have dry skin, you'll want to check out the Blue Lagoon moisturiser that Temi uses. This moisturiser is packed with hydrating ingredients like mineral salts and glycerin to keep your skin looking plump and dewy. You can find it on UBuy for ₦53,100.

Rhode peptide lip treatment [refinery29]
Rhode peptide lip treatment [refinery29] Pulse Nigeria

For soft, kissable lips, Temi uses Rhode lip balm. This lip balm is made with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and citric acid to keep your lips plump, hydrated and protected. It’s currently sold out, but you can find it on Amazon for $16 when it’s back in stock.

Bonus tip: Temi also drinks plenty of water and eats a healthy diet to keep her skin looking its best. We saw her water bottle that had little reminders on it, and she ate a lot of veggies. So, if you're looking to achieve a Temi-worthy glow, be sure to follow these tips.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

